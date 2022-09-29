autoevolution
Panerai Luminor BiTempo Luxury Watch Unveiled With Dual-Time Zone Functionality

If you’re not a luxury watch or even a regular wristwatch enthusiast, it’s quite possible you’ve never heard of Panerai, which is like saying you’ve never heard of Pagani. Sounds ridiculous to any car enthusiast but a lot of people probably have no idea Italy makes supercars that don’t wear Ferrari, Lamborghini or Maserati badges.
Panerai was established back in 1860 in Florence, Italy, by Giovanni Panerai, whose grandson then went on to expand the company considerably and even invented the first illuminated gun sights, hence a later collaboration with the Royal Italian Navy.

Fast forward a great many decades and we arrive in 1993 when Panerai decided to make the Luminor and Luminor Marina range available to the public – as they were only available to military forces up until then.

Today, the Luminor is by far the most popular model for the company, with prices ranging from a little over $5,000 all the way to $70,000 - $80,000 for more limited editions. There’s even a $180,000 version called the Luminor Tourbillon GMT. Personally though, I’m more of a fan of the classic Luminor, and you can get a really nice one for a little under $8,000.

Recently though, the company released yet another variant dubbed the Luminor BiTempo, available in two colorways (blue dial & blue leather strap / matte black dial & black leather strap). You also get an additional rubber strap, reports Watchtime.

Both models feature stainless steel cases with a diameter of 44 mm, which is typical for the Luminor. They also come with dual-time zone functionality (hence the name BiTempo) and water resistance to a depth of 300 meters (984 feet).

As for the mechanism, that would be the company’s caliber P.9012 movement, which offers a power reserve of 72 hours and is completely visible through the sapphire crystal case back.

The new Panerai Luminor BiTempo will set you back $10,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

