Sylvester Stallone Sports One of the Most Iconic Vintage Watches, Perfect for Formula One

When you can wear a diamond watch that screams opulence, but choose a vintage piece with a history instead, that’s style. At 76, Sylvester Stallone is still one of the most inspiring Hollywood stars, in great shape, and with excellent taste. It seems that he had a blast at the 2022 Formula One Italian Grand Prix, where he also “happened” to sport an impressive Rolex.
The legendary movie star turned heads at the Italian Grand Prix, where he chatted with Max Verstappen and promoted his upcoming series. Although he was discrete about it, connoisseurs immediately spotted the exquisite watch he was wearing – not just any Rolex, but the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Paul Newman’ (ref. 6241). A perfect choice for the event, and one of the most iconic watches of all time.
The Rolex Daytona was released in three series, with the first one beginning in 1963 and the third one in 2000. The Paul Newman Daytona is one of the versions, obviously made famous by the actor himself, which today is considered one of the rarest and most coveted in the Daytona series. This iconic watch must have a specific reference number and certain subtle details, in order to be authentic.
To this day, the most expensive watch ever sold was the Paul Newman Rolex Daytona 6239 that the actor himself wore. In 2017, it was auctioned off at $17.75 million, after an intense “bidding war.”
The particular watch worn by Stallone is apparently a vintage Rolex Daytona “Paul Newman”, reference 6241. According to Bob’s Watches, this is one of the rarest and therefore one of the most expensive versions. It boasts an elegant three-color dial, the Valjoux 722 movement, and the “Daytona” word on its dial.
This great choice is no surprise. Stallone is known to be a watch collector, and his passion for Rolex timepieces goes way back. He also had a successful collaboration with Panerai for the “Sly Tech” collection, back in the ‘90s.
