Sylvester Stallone’s Mind Is Blown by the Spectacular Polestar O2 Concept

If you try picturing Sylvester Stallone, I mean Rocky himself, Rambo, driving a car, nine times out of ten it will be something rugged like a G-Wagen or maybe an Italian exotic, like that Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano he used to own a few years back.
Well, as it turns out, the Hollywood megastar is quite a fan of a Swedish EV-maker Polestar, which of course, is owned by Volvo.
Recently, he attended a launch event for the Polestar Precept, which will soon be known as the Polestar 5, serving as the brand’s flagship product going forward. Stallone was incredibly impressed by the Precept, calling it a “work of art.” Naturally, he didn’t get to drive it yet, so he was only complimenting the vehicle’s looks.
During that event, Stallone took to social media to announce that more Polestar-related content would be coming and sure enough, he then went and saw the O2 Concept in person and posted about it on Instagram.
“This is unbelievable,” said the man who took down Ivan Drago. “This is a step into the future, and luckily, they’ve invited me along...to see the future!”
“Look at this car! Wow […] This is magnificent […] Incredible,” he goes on to say while admiring the stunning exterior and interior design of the Polestar O2 Concept, which only broke cover less than two weeks ago.
The O2’s styling is clearly inspired by that of the Precept, even though one is a roadster, and one is a four-door fastback. What’s particularly appealing about the O2 Concept is the fact that it comes with its own autonomous cinematic drone, integrated behind the rear seats – too bad Sly couldn’t see that in person, because we would have loved to gauge his reaction to something so futuristic, it’s straight out of Demolition Man.
According to Polestar, that drone can follow the car automatically at speeds of up to 56 mph (90 kph), capture footage, and then return to the vehicle autonomously.
