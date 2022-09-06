Supercar Blondie Offers Exclusive Look at Jacob & Co.'s Bugatti Chiron Timepiece

In her latest YouTube video, Supercar Blondie offers us an exclusive peek inside the flagship NY Jacob & Co. store and even takes us to a secret room reserved only for the VIP buyers. Although we'll see what jewelry pieces and watches are on sale, the main attraction is the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillion watch.
In case you haven't heard of Supercar Blondie, she is an Australian social media celebrity, presenter, and vlogger based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She often uploads on social media platforms and talks primarily about supercars (or pretty much any deluxe vehicle), as you probably have guessed from her name.
This time, she was invited by Jacob & Co., a high-end watch manufacturer dedicated to creating beautiful, dynamic, and unique pieces of watchmaking and jewelry art. We'll take a look at what is in the shop of a company that holds a reputation for making crazy and seemingly impossible pieces.
As soon as she enters, we can see some lovely pieces on display, but I want to explain more about the exclusive ones. After passing security, she goes to the VIP room, where she can check out the genuinely expensive pieces.
Jacob and Co. first announced a partnership with Bugatti in 2019. With a history of building complicated watches with installations such as a roulette, spiders, and others, it makes sense that they wanted to incorporate something car-related.
For the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillion timepiece, they have replicated its W16 engine with all 16 pistons, two turbochargers, and exhaust. There are even little coil-overs reproducing its suspension. The whole watch has the shape of the supercar, featuring the famous Bugatti C-line and the instantly recognizable Bugatti logo at the front. Not only does it perfectly replicate the engine, but you can also see it in action as the pistons start moving up and down at the press of a button.
The starting price for the watch is $300,000 for the entry-level titanium version, and then the price goes up depending on what case you choose for it. The priciest piece is the $1.3 million sapphire crystal one, besides the one-off blue crystal sapphire version.
You can even opt for a bespoke model that has the same color as your vehicle, as many Bugatti owners choose to do. What's more, you can select whatever diamonds or precious stones you want on the watch. Just make sure your bank account is prepared for it. The Bugatti Chiron Tourbillion is made of an astonishing 571 components and 51 jewels.
You can also observe other way more expensive jewelry pieces, such as a $13 million 120-carat diamond necklace or 20-carat yellow diamond cufflinks with a price tag of $4 million. I'll let you discover the rest of what Supercar Blondie shows us in this fantastic video.
