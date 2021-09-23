America’s Tristar Plus Cargo e-Trike Wants to Be the Answer to Your Cargo Needs

Panerai Teams Up With Brabus to Roll Out Limited-Edition Submersible Watch

Italian luxury watchmaker Panerai has teamed up with the boatbuilding arm of German aftermarket tuner Brabus. The result? A stunning watch inspired by Brabus' Shadow Black Ops series of dayboats, which features the tuner's gunmetal grey, black and red color scheme: meet the Panerai Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition. 10 photos



"When put side by side, the similarities in regard to design language and overall character of the Panerai Submersible and the BRABUS Marine line of dayboats are obvious and striking. Both are made to be functional and stylish tools for life in the marine environment and therefore this combination just makes sense," says Brabus CEO, Constantin Buschmann.



It took three years to turn this



The 47 mm watch features a sapphire glass that allows the wearer to gaze into the intricate design of the skeletonized dial (a first for Panerai). The dial also includes the Brabus branded logo located between 6 and 7 o'clock. The heart of the timepiece beats at 28,800 vibrations per hour (vph), powered by the in-house P.4001/S Automatic Mechanical movement, which provides a three-day power reserve.



To make it stand out even more, the watch's hours and minutes indicators were coated with Super-LumiNova. The whole look is completed with a Caoutchouc Grey with anthracite stitching that also features the Brabus logo.



Limited to 100 pieces, the new



