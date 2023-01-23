2024 Mazda CX-90 in Artisan Red Premium Is Accidentally Leaked by British TV Star

Mazda’s keeping all of us on our toes with the imminent reveal of the CX-90. But when too many people get involved in something, it’s not uncommon for some details to start emerging from the depths of embargoed footage or restricted locations.
A couple of days ago, we told you about the latest episode of the “Unboxed” teaser campaign. It’s Mazda’s way of creating hype for the upcoming CX-90 three-row SUV. Whilst being a very important car for the brand and it will surely turn 2023 into a memorable year, some fans and prospective customers are getting a bit frustrated with how things are happening. We understand. We’re eager to see the CX-90 too, especially after discovering all the novelties introduced by the CX-60.
But you don’t have to wait until the next episode of the “Unboxed” series drops. Nor do you have to count the days left for the wraps to be taken off the brand-new SUV. We know it’s going to come with a powerful gas-powered engine. The automaker allowed us to look at what was going to be found inside the cabin, and there is already a good sound bit that shows the exhaust note and gives us a glimpse of the front side view.
But now, things are getting even better. Mazda invited former Wheeler Dealers mechanic Anthony Richard Anstead (better known as Ant Anstead) to explore the CX-90 before anyone else. He drove it and said that it has “bragging rights.” But besides letting us know what he thinks of it, Anstead also gave us a very good look at how the new Artisan Red color looks like in real life. At the same time, the footage he published on Instagram unveils the rear quarter of the SUV.
The mechanic that gave up on Wheeler Dealers to remain in the U.S. also filmed himself getting behind the wheel of the car. While the whole filming setup shown in this Instagram clip is impressive and reveals just how much work and gear are needed to create these clips that stir emotion, we cannot ignore the fact that the CX-90’s rear end looks very good. The blend between blacked-out elements, chrome, and body color gives the impression that this is a premium SUV that might just want to accede to the luxury segment.
There’s a lot shared with the CX-60, but that was expected. Besides the sneaky rear-side view, we also get a mildly good look at the engine bay and at how the Artisan Red Premium looks when more or less sunlight is present. The “INLINE 6” badge on the fender is there and confirms that we’re looking at the CX-90, while Anstead continues to move towards the driver’s door and gets inside.
But not without revealing some more details for us. The TV presenter shows us the driver’s seat, the seat controls, and some cabin design cues, and confirms this way that we’re going to see the same blend of fabrics and metal on the well-specced CX-90s as is currently the case with the CX-60.
Lastly, the footage also gives us a glimpse at the roomy cabin and shows that there are indeed three rows of seats and a very large sunroof. Gladly, it looks like Mazda thought about your comfort and also added a special place to deposit your sunglasses besides borrowing Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) system from the MX-5.
All that is left to do right now is wait. Stick around because we’ll show you everything about the CX-90 in detail when the time is right… Which is precisely happening on the 31st of January.
