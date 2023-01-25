Full Carbon, Bagged Widebody McLaren Senna Looks Almost Real. Sadly, It’s Not

The British sports car maker is inextricably linked to its Formula One effort – sometimes even when they are actually building cars for the roads, not just the tracks.
There are many examples of McLaren’s mix between the motorsport realm and the street-legal vehicle world. But one of the best comes in the form of the McLaren Senna. Of course, it ties a pretty knot between one of their modern supercars and the Brazilian Formula One race driver Ayrton Senna (1960–1994). Thus, it not only makes a pretty penny and a bonkers ride but also thoroughly honored and lovingly paid tribute to the ace driver’s renowned success with the McLaren Formula One Team during the 1988 through 1993 F1 seasons.
The limited-production mid-engined sports car is the third model in the McLaren Ultimate Series, sitting alongside the iconic F1 and the P1 hybrid without actually being a direct or spiritual successor to any of them. Instead, it is basically a crazy ode to the company’s carbon fiber monocoque chassis developments and the ubiquitous 4.0-liter M840TR twin-turbocharged V8.
In this form, the latter is good for 800 ps (789 hp) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), enabling an official sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than three seconds, a standing quarter mile in 9.9 seconds, a 305 kph (208 mph) top speed, and numerous track lap records around the world. As such, one could easily understand the fascination exerted upon a wide-ranging base of automotive enthusiasts.
Both in the real world as well as the dreamy realm of virtual automotive artists. Speaking of the latter, here is also John, a pixel master better known as johnrendering on social media, who wants us to check out his McLaren collaborative effort with Lucas Matias (aka crxw._). As far as I can tell, everything started late last year when the latter created a stripped-out yet thoroughly bonkers widebody McLaren Senna in orange and carbon fiber.
The digital project not only featured a partially-exposed rear – which is certainly not a pretty sight for the prude McLaren aficionados, but it also rode bagged on an air suspension setup! But wait, as there is more. Once it got transferred into John’s virtual parallel universe, which traditionally features a deserted background that would make any Bonneville Salt Flats enthusiast jump around with joy, the extreme Senna transformation regained some composure. Or, at least, a bonkers rear wing to distract us from the exposed internals!
Anyway, at least we also found out this “full carbon fiber” McLaren Senna also rode bagged on a set of Vossen HF-2 aftermarket wheels to make the illusion that this supercar is actually there in the desert/salt flats even more compelling. Quite unfortunately, though, we are still dealing with a very imaginative and cool wishful-thinking creation. Well, we can at least give it, quite wholeheartedly, our CGI hall pass, right?
