10 Best LEGO Life-Size Cars That Will Blow Your Mind

So, let’s start with a top 10 LEGO Technic real-life-sized cars that I think will blow your mind. Keep in mind that there are more life-sized LEGO cars out there, but those 10 are among the most special ones. From the ones that weigh more than the real car to those that can even be driven, of course, at a much slower speed.10. Ferrari SF70H Formula 1 Car
Built in collaboration with Scuderia Ferrari back in 2017. This Formula 1 vehicle is made up of 349,911 LEGO bricks and other elements, and it took 750 hours to build. What is truly interesting is the difference in weight between the original and the brick one. The original car weighs about 1,605 lbs. (728 kg), including the fuel and driver, while the brick one sits at 1,250 lbs. (567 kg), a small difference when we think that the real one has all the heavy components, such as the engine.9. Honda Civic Type-R
This life-size LEGO car has been built to celebrate the LEGO Masters show that aired on Channel Nine in Australia. The car has functional headlights and taillights connected to an app that lets you control them. It was made by using more than 320,000 LEGO bricks, all glued on a steel frame to support the structure, with over 1,000 hours put into creating this spectacular replica. The team that put this project together stated that the hardest part to build was the fragile window wipers and the back spoiler, which needed another structure to be able to float.8. 1964.5 Ford Mustang
The LEGO Master Builders team was behind this life-size LEGO build of a classic American car showcased at the Indianapolis Speedway before arriving at Legoland Florida. It took over 1,200 hours and 194,900 bricks to construct the “Brick Pony.” It weighs about 1,270 pounds (576 kg) and measures 15 ft (4.5 m) in length, 6 ft (1.8 m) in width, and 4 ft (1.2 m) in height.
Made by the Chevrolet team and students from the Oxford Community School’s First LEGO League and Detroit’s Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary’s A World in Motion Program. It was showcased back in 2019 at the North American International Auto Show. It measures 6 ft (1.8 m) in height, 20 ft (6 m) in length, and 8 ft (2.4 m) in width, and it weighs about 3,307 pounds (1,500 kg). The team, made up of 18 members, took 2,000 hours to assemble this build and used 334,544 bricks. Each piece was hand-selected and carefully added to the perfect spot.6. McLaren 720S
This brick replica of the original supercar was part of the Goodwood Festival of Speed back in 2017 before moving to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Here visitors could build and customize their own miniature LEGO Speed Champions McLaren. It was made up of more than 280,000 bricks on a steel frame support, and it weighs 3,200 pounds (1,451) which funnily is more than the original one that sits at 3,128 (1,419) pounds. The total effort put into this supreme car was over 2,000 hours. To make it more believable, it even has real wheels and Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.5. McLaren Senna
Following the success of the McLaren 720S at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, LEGO and McLaren thought that it would be a great idea to bring another supercar the following year at the same festival. This time with half a million bricks, 467,854 on a steel frame to be exact. It was built in the Czech Republic, and it took the team over 4,935 hours to finish.
Similar to the other McLaren, the Senna weighs 3,748 pounds (1,700 kg) compared to the 2,205 pounds (1,000 kg) of the original one sitting at. It even has a carbon driver’s seat, steering wheel, pedals, infotainment system, wheel, and tires. They also added a speaker that simulated the twin-turbo V8 engine of the Senna.
There is not much known about this real-life-size model, just that it was placed in the Mall of Scandinavia in Stockholm, Sweden. However, this LEGO car was the first in the new series of supercars Technic sets with 2,704 pieces. It perfectly mimics the smaller LEGO version of the car as well as the original one.3. Lamborghini Sián FKP 37
This one was recently built in 2021 together by the LEGO Group and Automobili Lamborghini. It was created by a team of 15 people from over 400,000 pieces packed with 8,660 hours spent on development and production. It has identical dimensions to the original one but weighs 4,850 pounds (2,200 kg), which is about 881 pounds (400 kg) more than the real one. The head and tail lights are functional, while the exterior is coated in a First-of-its-kind paintbrush-effect UV coating applied by Automobili Lamborghini’s official car painter. The steering wheel is fully made of bricks decorated with the Lamborghini emblem and the Italian flag.2. Toyota GR Supra
Back in 2021, the LEGO Group created a life-size bricks version of the GR Supra to celebrate the 35th anniversary of this nameplate. The 1:1 scale LEGO car consists of 477,303 bricks and it took the LEGO team 3,000 hours to develop the sketch and another 2,400 hours to build the car. What is truly unique about this car is that it can be driven. Yes, a real-size GR Supra made of brick that can be taken for a drive. Of course, it is nowhere close to the original one, but it still can reach a wonderful top speed of 17 mph (28 kph).
The Bugatti Chiron takes the first spot for two main reasons. One, it is one of the fastest cars in the world, and second, it was the first drivable real-life-size LEGO car. It was driven by the official Bugatti’s test driver and former Le Mans winner, Andy Wallace, on the Ehra Lessien test track, the same place where the original Chiron was tested. Just like the original one, it has real Bugatti Chiron wheels and emblem.
It’s made up of a mind-blowing number of 1,000,000 bricks pieces without using any glue. Many more than any other LEGO life-size car, and about 13,438 hours spent on development and construction. This time the bricks car weighs less than the original one, at 3,307 pounds (1,500 kg). It has an electric motor that provides 5.3 hp (5.4 ps) and an estimated torque of 67.9 lb. ft. (92 Nm). The toymaker's team also added a functional rear spoiler and speedometer built entirely of LEGO Power Functions and pneumatics, and from the Technic series.
Most of these LEGO cars can be bought at a miniature scale and for less money from LEGO stores, although some of them are retired and hard to find. Even if you manage to find the retired ones, you will still have to pay much more than what they cost when they were released.
