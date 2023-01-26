Flamboyant, CGI-Custom Body Kit Imagines the Ferrari Purosangue as a Hot Hatch

Better late at the party than to never appear, frankly. And that is also valid across both sides of the automotive industry – the real-world one, and the parallel universes of digital car content creators.
Some people are never on time – that is mostly a defect as it shows a general lack of respect for the other parties involved with them. But when it comes to companies, maybe they were just fashionably late and took their sweet time to assess the perils represented by the success of their competitors. Let me give you an eloquent example.
Today, the stratospheric ultra-luxury super-SUV niche is getting increasingly crowded even as some of the originators of the trend (Bentley Bentayga, Lambo Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan) continue to post record yearly sales. As such, the ‘new kids on the block’ are actively trying to snatch a bigger slice of the ever-growing pie, and no one could really blame Aston Martin for creating the DBX and DBX707, Lambo for the Urus Performante and Urus S, or Rolls for allowing its Cullinan hero to live the Black Badge lifestyle.
More of them are coming, including the BMW XM Label Red plug-in hybrid CUV or the V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue – and we can certainly say they are fashionably late. But they also studied the strengths and weaknesses of their rivals and many people have already concluded that while the Bavarians chose the design shock factor as their main value, the Italians proved their experience with exotic sports cars can be translated into a stunning crossover SUV package without too many issues.
Alas, that does not mean the latter is perfect. As such, the 715-hp V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue has become a darling of the imaginative realm of virtual artists, as well. And here’s Abimelec Arellano, the pixel master better known as abimelecdesign on social media, also fashionably late at the CGI party. Well, at least he has an extreme wishful-thinking journey planned for the Purosangue. And a lot of explanations regarding his styling decisions.
So, primarily, we need to consider that he thinks the Purosangue is “brilliant” due to Ferrari choosing the route of “absolute luxury and elegant flamboyance” instead of just blunt shock and performance, like BMW did. But he also thinks there is a major issue with the Prancing Horse – “proportions.” And because he does not like its “coupe on stilts” look, the CGI expert produced this “custom body kit.”
All in all, it is not a bad effort. I appreciate the larger fender flares especially because they feature a delicate nod to the Testarossa via their integrated slats, for example. The exposed carbon fiber elements are also quite contemporary to what aftermarket houses create during these modern times, and those Work Wheels Emitz are just spot on to make this digital project stand out in any virtual crowd. But what’s with the new ‘Hot Hatch’ proportions?
Today, the stratospheric ultra-luxury super-SUV niche is getting increasingly crowded even as some of the originators of the trend (Bentley Bentayga, Lambo Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan) continue to post record yearly sales. As such, the ‘new kids on the block’ are actively trying to snatch a bigger slice of the ever-growing pie, and no one could really blame Aston Martin for creating the DBX and DBX707, Lambo for the Urus Performante and Urus S, or Rolls for allowing its Cullinan hero to live the Black Badge lifestyle.
More of them are coming, including the BMW XM Label Red plug-in hybrid CUV or the V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue – and we can certainly say they are fashionably late. But they also studied the strengths and weaknesses of their rivals and many people have already concluded that while the Bavarians chose the design shock factor as their main value, the Italians proved their experience with exotic sports cars can be translated into a stunning crossover SUV package without too many issues.
Alas, that does not mean the latter is perfect. As such, the 715-hp V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue has become a darling of the imaginative realm of virtual artists, as well. And here’s Abimelec Arellano, the pixel master better known as abimelecdesign on social media, also fashionably late at the CGI party. Well, at least he has an extreme wishful-thinking journey planned for the Purosangue. And a lot of explanations regarding his styling decisions.
So, primarily, we need to consider that he thinks the Purosangue is “brilliant” due to Ferrari choosing the route of “absolute luxury and elegant flamboyance” instead of just blunt shock and performance, like BMW did. But he also thinks there is a major issue with the Prancing Horse – “proportions.” And because he does not like its “coupe on stilts” look, the CGI expert produced this “custom body kit.”
All in all, it is not a bad effort. I appreciate the larger fender flares especially because they feature a delicate nod to the Testarossa via their integrated slats, for example. The exposed carbon fiber elements are also quite contemporary to what aftermarket houses create during these modern times, and those Work Wheels Emitz are just spot on to make this digital project stand out in any virtual crowd. But what’s with the new ‘Hot Hatch’ proportions?