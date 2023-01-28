2024 Lamborghini Aventador PHEV Successor Masterfully Rendered, Looks Angry

Lamborghini’s first mid-engine production car might have looked a little alien by 1960s automotive design standards. Penned by Marcello Gandini at Bertone, the Miura would be replaced by the most prolific supercar of the 1970s, the wedge-shaped Countach that ran from 1974 to 1990.
The Raging Bull’s flagship would be replaced by the Diablo, then by the Murcielago, after which the Aventador followed suit. With every new variant and replacement, Lamborghini cranked out the angry looks meter bit by bit. Based in Sant’Agata Bolognese, the automaker will do that once again with the yet-to-be-named successor of the Aventador, which has been recently leaked by means of a design patent.
Filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, said patent served as inspiration for the rendering before your eyes. Rendered by Kolesa’s Nikita Chuiko, the green-painted supercar definitely looks more aggressive compared to its long-running predecessor. We should remind ourselves that Lamborghini developed a brand-new V12 for the Aventador, but for some reason or another, the Raging Bull couldn’t make a case for a better transmission than the so-called ISR.
The what? Supplied by Graziano Transmissioni, the automated manual needs 50 milliseconds to complete a shift. By design, however, it’s not exactly pleasant in stop-and-go traffic. On the upside, the newcomer has been indirectly confirmed with a dual-clutch unit based on the upshift sounds from recent spy clips of pre-production prototypes.
Pretty similar in footprint to the Aventador, the 2024 model is rocking a naturally-aspirated V12 as well. Lamborghini themselves confirmed that it’s a clean-sheet design. Pouring millions over millions into the development of a brand-new engine designed for a single application may seem crazy, but on the other hand, Lamborghini certainly had a good reason for it. For example, the Aventador’s L539 features multi-point injection rather than direct injection or a dual (port and direct) injection system.
Reassuringly dramatic both up front and out back, the upcoming model also differs from its predecessor in terms of propulsion. The naturally-aspirated V12 mentioned above is joined by not one, but two electric motors. One of them is located up front, thus providing electric all-wheel drive for better performance and improved fuel economy. The other is somewhere out back, most likely integrated in the tranny.
Being a mid-engine design with a rear-mounted transaxle, it’s easy to guess where Lamborghini has fitted the high-voltage batteries of the plug-in system. Although unconfirmed, our guess is the center tunnel à la E-Ray.
Scheduled to premiere this quarter, as in no later than March 31st, the what’s-its-name PHEV supercar is expected to pack in the ballpark of 1,000 horsepower. That figure should is certain to go up in the coming years with the introduction of special editions (think SVJ) and the mid-cycle refresh.
