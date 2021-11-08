1987 Dodge Ramcharger's Ready to Wipe the Floor With any Modern 4x4

In the last item we presented to you for Autoevolution's Tuning Month, we showed you how a one-of-a-kind show car with striking looks but not much under their hood still serve a purpose. That truck was a 1987 GMC Jimmy. The Dodge Ramcharger we've found for you is from that very same year and is far more than a show truck.
It it a Ram? Or is it a Charger? Ultimately, those questions are pointless because the Ramcharger is the kind of hairy-chested off-roader that's extremely difficult to replicate today. Thanks to all kinds of innovations made to make cars more refined. In its day, the Ramcharger guzzled fuel first and answered questions, well, never, as it's a non-sentient machine. So all it needs to look absolutely evil is a little TLC and a nice liberal sprinkling of modern HEMI power.
That power comes in the form of a 5.7 HEMI V8, much the same as you'll find today in the modern Charger, Challenger, Jeep Wrangler, and so many Mopar products. In a retro machine that's this mean-looking, it's a powerplant as fitting as any engine ever made on this Earth. Being a vintage Chrysler product mated with the best of Modern Stellantis performance is fitting in itself.
That's far from all that was done to make this Ramcharger one hell of a restomod truck. A fully revamped lifted suspension paired with a beefy 2015 Jeep Rubicon sleeved and gusseted axles with electric lockers makes sure this truck is not just all bark and no bite on the trails. It all comes full circle with four 20x12 Fuel Beast 5x5 Wheels sitting inside chunky Toyo Open Country R/T Tires measuring 5X1350R20/10.
Because this isn't just any old 4x4, the iconic Ramcharger hood ornament is still as proudly on display as it ever was before its completion as a restomod truck in 2019. The Smittybuilt X20 Wireless Wench makes the truck an even better off-roader than it was back in those days. Custom front and rear bumpers with UV protectant lining ensure it doesn't look like any other Ramcharger out there as well.
Most interiors of Chrysler products this old have succumbed to years of use and abuse to the point it looks like a tornado of at least F3 on the scale became localized entirely within its doors, not so with this example. Tasteful brown leather stitched in with red cloth inserts on the center console and seats makes for a look particularly unique to this car.
No wonder Bombshell Speed and Custom, the Elgin, Texas-based team that built this car, are known for their special flair for making classic beaters look a million bucks again. Their listing for this Ramcharger on Autotrader.com offers up this beast for $79,000 before taxes and fees.
That's easily enough to buy a new Range Rover instead, and that would probably be just as fantastic off-road as this creation. But if you're the kind of person who'd choose a cushy Range Rover instead of this, then you must not understand the spirit of tuner week.
