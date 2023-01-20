Maverick-Influenced Ford Bronco II Tremor Virtually Embraces a Modern 1980s Style

The Blue Oval company is doing ‘great’ after an extremely difficult year of one crisis after another and major constraints. Still, it retained some crowns and even gained new ones.
Ford is being showered in awards after the F-Series kept its best-selling throne for the 46th consecutive year: the F-150 Lightning (top-sold EV truck) is now the 2023 North American Truck of the Year (third straight NACTOY accolade in the truck segment), and the reinvention of the iconic Bronco along with the little Maverick are also critically acclaimed successes.
If not for the big constraints that Bronco has faced ever since it debuted, it would probably be an even larger sales success than it already is. Alas, it seems that 2023 will bring more of the same, as retail orders are expected to open late in March, according to the rumor mill, and again complete with constraints galore that include the beloved Sasquatch package.
Meanwhile, the little Ford Maverick has (quite unsurprisingly) become the best-sold unibody pickup truck in the U.S., besting the direct compact rival Hyundai Santa Cruz by more than twice the delivery volume! It also beat the mid-size Honda Ridgeline, even though the latter is one class larger. As such, it seems that the affordable and electrified Maverick is not just a great adventure companion, but also quite sensible and easy on the household budget.
Naturally, that gave a lot of people some novel ideas. Both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, as it turns out. Of course, as far as the latter is concerned, some of the pixel masters thought logic is the only way forward and dreamt of an upcoming refresh where the 2024 Ford Maverick would gain even more pronounced EV-style design traits even though it remained (at least partially) ICE-powered.
But Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, seems to pause his newly-found minivan passion and get back on the two-door SUV bandwagon solely based on a highly emotional decision. As such, after MPV stuff like the cool Honda Odyssey Type R and the vintage Dodge Grand Caravan SRT-10, he is back in the two-door off-road SUV mood to give his recent Colorado-based Chevy Blazer ZR2 a potentially worthy opponent – the Maverick-inspired Ford Bronco II Tremor.
His decision was quite simple to grasp – the CGI expert knows the reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco mostly takes after the original with a dedicated platform, so he also wants an alternative “in the same vein as the 1980s model,” which at the time was based on the full-size F-150 architecture. Sure, his Maverick of a ‘Bronco II Tremor’ comes with a few problems – it would have a unibody platform and is much smaller than its vintage source of inspiration.
