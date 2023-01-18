2023 Ford Bronco Retail Orders Opening March 2023, Big Constraints Galore

Codenamed U725, the sixth-generation Bronco launched with much pomp and circumstance for the 2021 model year. Based in Dearborn, the Ford Motor Company still hasn’t found a way to satisfy demand for this truck-based SUV in a timely fashion, which brings us to the 2023 model.
Ford published the order guide for the 2023 Bronco in September 2022, and curiously enough, the black-painted MOD top was nowhere to be seen. That month, the Blue Oval also launched the build & price for the Ranger-based SUV. It should be mentioned that FoMoCo didn’t allow retail orders for new customers back then. Instead, the order books were opened for those with an existing reservation and current order holders.
The build & price currently specifies that the 2023 model isn’t available for retail order, but that will change in March 2023 according to Tomball Ford sales consultant Jorge Lopez. March 27th, to be more precise, as per the latest information from Dearborn. It should be highlighted that March 27th is a target date, which is why it’s understandably subject to change.
The bad news doesn’t end here, though. Remember that Ford curiously omitted the black MOD top from the order guide? Supply chain-related problems also affect well-equipped trim levels and certain packages. Lopez understands that the Wildtrak, Sasquatch package, Lux equipment group, and MIC hard top are in short supply. If you want to guarantee a buildable order, Ford recommends dropping the aforementioned items.
Why is the Sasquatch package constrained? Lopez doesn’t have a clear answer, yet he believes that Goodyear isn’t able to make those 35-inch rubber boots fast enough. Even though Wranglers are currently available in these very dimensions at U.S. retailers, bear in mind that Goodyear makes unbranded tires for the Bronco. It would’ve been hilarious to see Wrangler on the sidewalls, but it’s not as big of a deal as Ford makes it out to be. Jeep Wrangler and Bronco owners can get along, right? Right?
Not to be confused with the unibody Bronco Sport, the body-on-frame Bronco is available in a whopping 10 flavors. The steel-wheeled Base is going for $32,295 with two doors or $36,445 with four, whereas the Raptor comes exclusively with four doors at $73,780 sans destination.
The Everglades soldiers on for 2023, joined by two vintage-looking special editions with Oxford White-painted modular hard tops. Heritage Edition opens the list at $44,305 or $46,295 depending on the number of doors, while the Heritage Limited will set you back $66,895 or $69,185.
Heritage Edition builds on the Big Bend. It comes with a 2.3-liter turbo, seven-speed manual or 10-speed automatic, the Sasquatch package that includes Bilstein dampers, and retro-styled wheels. Badlands-based Heritage Limited is more expensive because it rocks the 2.7-liter sixer, the 10R60 transmission, unique fender badging, and leather and vinyl seats.
