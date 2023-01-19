Wildest Mk3 VW Golf Feels Minty-Wide Slammed in CGI Ahead of Real-World Build

During these first days of 2023, it seems like all planets aligned for many imaginative virtual automotive artists, and those who are passionate just like them will set in motion a multitude of CGI-to-reality projects.
This is probably the culmination of the dreamy realm of digital car content creators – to bear witness to the birth of their vision, from the first CGI brush strokes right up to the ‘Holy Grail’ moment when the project becomes a palpable reality. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as I really have lots of examples to remind you of from just the first few weeks of this already crazy year.
During the early days, an old acquaintance of the ‘CGI-to-reality’ section of autoevolution.com, Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, was among the first to catch our attention with a 1968 Dodge Charger R/T that probably thought orange Mopars are way cooler than other conspicuous shades like the eternal ‘Plum Crazy.’
And that was just the start of his series, which was quickly followed by a surreal 1968 Chevy Camaro SS dressed in crimson, as well as a slightly more menacing 1969 ‘Maro of the RS variety. He was not alone, though, as Apoorv Chandrawanshi (aka apoorvdidthat) imagined a bespoke Cocca-Cola Zero livery for a 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon apparition from the Liberty Walk nether, an FD3S Mazda RX-7 inspired by the iconic ‘Moby Dick’ Porsche 935!
Those who would rather play with an SUV were graced with the sight of the camouflaged Godzilla-swapped Ford F-350 Super Duty riding like an overlanding hero on singles instead of dually rear wheels from Abimelec Arellano (aka abimelecdesign). And we also know that it is never too early to start the SEMA Show build projects. Thus, a ‘Relentless’ Chevy Camaro from Dom Host (aka altered_intent) is now more than enough slammed widebody for Hot Rod and muscle car aficionados.
Now, there is also Andreas Richter, the pixel master formerly known as ar. visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media, who is doubling up on his CGI-to-reality projects with a Volkswagen after he recently cooked up the restomod design for the Porsche 993 series reimagined by Rensla Automotive Design. Now, though, he is entirely focused on the minty looks of a crazy Mk3 Golf. Yep, that would be the third iteration of the legendary German compact car that was produced between 1991 and 1998 in almost five million examples!
One of them is about to become unique, thanks to styling inputs from Richter (along with Max Danner – aka m98design) and under the guidance of Jean Pierre Kraemer, the man behind JP Performance GmbH. They decided to severely spice up the regular Golf Mk3 and ended up with this – the “final design” for a wild ride inspired by James Pumphrey (of Donut Media fame) and his real Golf. Luckily, this one will also turn just as real as you and me and will even arrive complete with a beastly powerplant that, quite unfortunately, “will remain secret for now.”
