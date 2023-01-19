Digital 2024 Pontiac Solstice Reinvention Feels Like a Cheap Little C7 Knockoff

Some say that General Motors – in part for reasons still left unknown – killed off some of its best-ever models during the past financial crisis. And since we are approaching another one, we hope they will not repeat the same mistakes and instead flip expectations around by reviving some old nameplates.
Let us take an example, please. Pontiac was created first as a brand (1926-1931), then as a division (1931-2010) of General Motors to supplement the prowess of the premium Oaklands. But the former’s popularity soon became obvious. And so, Pontiac took its rightful place in the GM family between Chevrolet and the premium Oldsmobile and Buick, plus the luxurious Cadillac.
Over time, it created true automotive icons (Firebird, GTO, the Grands, etc.) as well as big misfires such as the unanimously panned Aztek. Alas, it was not below its pride to test the waters with additional quirky stuff, such as the 2006-2010MY Pontiac Solstice that was first introduced at the 2004 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), in Detroit.
Produced on the GM Kappa architecture and related to the Saturn Sky, Opel GT, or the Daewoo G2X, the small and nimble sports car (sold as a two-door roadster or coupe) was powered by either a 2.4-liter Ecotec inline-four or a 2.0L turbo mill. Seen as the spiritual successor to the mid-engine Pontiac Fiero, this was Pontiac’s first two-seater since 1988 and a quick hit for the automaker. Alas, GM still killed it off along with its parent brand.
Now, considering that next year some of its faithful enthusiasts will celebrate two decades since its original premiere, wouldn’t be the right time to consider the potential return of the Pontiac Solstice? Well, that would hardly become a valid case in the real world of fresh E-Ray Corvettes, but the imaginative realm of digital car content creators hardly cares about such trifle things as the parent brand being extinct for 12 years already.
Instead, here is the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, who tried to imagine the return of the little and nimble Pontiac Solstice, but instead botched it up, and big time. So, this pixel master is a prolific one. Since we last checked out on his CGI progress, when he prepared an odd Bugatti Chiron x Koenigsegg digital mashup, the author also quickly worked on a Ford Raptor Mustang edition pickup truck, a ‘fugly’ JDM-style Jaguar XJ restyle, plus a subtle 2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo redesign.
Now, this CGI revival of the Pontiac Solstice not only looks just like a cheap C7 Chevy Corvette knockoff. Instead, it is also dangerously close to being a simpleton copycat of a different virtual artist’s older revival project. The differences are few and far in between, and even the color is basically the same!
Over time, it created true automotive icons (Firebird, GTO, the Grands, etc.) as well as big misfires such as the unanimously panned Aztek. Alas, it was not below its pride to test the waters with additional quirky stuff, such as the 2006-2010MY Pontiac Solstice that was first introduced at the 2004 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), in Detroit.
Produced on the GM Kappa architecture and related to the Saturn Sky, Opel GT, or the Daewoo G2X, the small and nimble sports car (sold as a two-door roadster or coupe) was powered by either a 2.4-liter Ecotec inline-four or a 2.0L turbo mill. Seen as the spiritual successor to the mid-engine Pontiac Fiero, this was Pontiac’s first two-seater since 1988 and a quick hit for the automaker. Alas, GM still killed it off along with its parent brand.
Now, considering that next year some of its faithful enthusiasts will celebrate two decades since its original premiere, wouldn’t be the right time to consider the potential return of the Pontiac Solstice? Well, that would hardly become a valid case in the real world of fresh E-Ray Corvettes, but the imaginative realm of digital car content creators hardly cares about such trifle things as the parent brand being extinct for 12 years already.
Instead, here is the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, who tried to imagine the return of the little and nimble Pontiac Solstice, but instead botched it up, and big time. So, this pixel master is a prolific one. Since we last checked out on his CGI progress, when he prepared an odd Bugatti Chiron x Koenigsegg digital mashup, the author also quickly worked on a Ford Raptor Mustang edition pickup truck, a ‘fugly’ JDM-style Jaguar XJ restyle, plus a subtle 2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo redesign.
Now, this CGI revival of the Pontiac Solstice not only looks just like a cheap C7 Chevy Corvette knockoff. Instead, it is also dangerously close to being a simpleton copycat of a different virtual artist’s older revival project. The differences are few and far in between, and even the color is basically the same!