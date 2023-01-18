1969 Camaro RS Flaunts Menacing Looks Ahead of Ten-Speed LT4 Build Journey

Although it might not seem like it, not everyone around the GM fan world is currently busy trying to build their perfect small block V8 plus electric motor 655-hp Corvette E-Ray with Chevrolet’s online configurator tool.
Sure, Chevy did spread the Corvette love all around the world for the nameplate’s 70th anniversary with an electrified AWD daily driver supercar – something that probably comes to supplement the lack of a C8 Grand Sport model in between the Stingray and Z06. But some people still only have eyes for the ailing Camaro.
Of course, given the fact that some of them focus on the classic depictions of the series, you could even say they dwell in the glorious past. But many of them also have a keen eye overlooking the potential craziness of a future restomod build. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a stunningly cool example.
So, meet Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on yet another ‘Maro journey of rendering-to-reality discovery – this time of the 1969 Camaro RS variety instead of the prior 1968 Chevy Camaro SS restomod apparition. But we are just as glad to make your acquaintance because it’s yet another project that looks surreal but will soon become as true as you and me.
Anyway, instead of a crimson hoot, now this ’69 flaunts some ritzy Matte Metallic Dark Gray attire with black details – including on its LD97 FORGED aftermarket wheels that have both Gloss Black and Satin accents. The big rotors you see here in CGI will then be added by Wilwood and the meaty tires arrive courtesy of Toyo. There are no more technical details about this slammed monster from the pixel master, so now is the right time to move over to Clean Out Racing, the guys behind this particular commission.
Over there, we find out the ’69 Camaro RS was originally blue ahead of getting taken apart to facilitate the fresh street build that will see it tucking under the hood an LT4 V8 engine hooked to a ten-speed auto transmission. After all that is done, including the custom paintjob, the Chevy will ride out of the garage on a full TCI Engineering sub-frame with a 9-inch rear end and on Ridetech coilovers to make sure it can still do those nasty burnouts!
Well, that is going to be a hoot, right? Oh, well, I will leave you thinking about the costs involved with such an expansive restomod undertaking. Meanwhile, I will go on a CGI joyride with the author’s previous digital idea – a 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby that got reworked in Bullitt green, black, and crimson with a white stripe, or white and black stripes, respectively.
