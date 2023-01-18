All-New 2024 Volkswagen Jetta (A8) Gets Digitally Imagined With Lots of Ritzy Hues

Right now, the automotive industry is not doing all too well following a lackluster 2022 with lots of crises and major production shortages. Still, some fared a little better than others.
For example, we just received the full-year tally from ACEA (the European Automobile Manufacturers Association) regarding 2022’s sales on the Old Continent. And while passenger car registrations were up 12.8% in December, which was the fifth straight month of positive deliveries and growth, the complete picture over the past twelve months showed a 4.6% decline, overall.
As per tradition, the Volkswagen Group held supremacy as far as automakers are concerned, albeit with a 5.2% contraction in sales. The namesake brand fared even worse, as they were down 6.7% compared to the same period in 2021. Over in North America, the tally was almost disastrous – even though its EVs expanded by 22.5%, the overall figures indicated a 19.7% loss between 2022 and 2021 sales.
Thus, one could easily argue that VW needs to think wisely not just about expanding the EV roster to supplement the rising consumer interest, but also to introduce refreshed and all-new ICE-powered models. Well, that might keep some people up at night – both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. As far as the latter parallel universe is concerned, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced next-gen VW Jetta compact sedan.
So, if in the real-world Volkswagen only has eyes for the upcoming ID.7 fully electric large sedan – which probably comes to succeed the iconic Passat as the EV revolution further takes hold, the digital cloudland is more traditional than anyone would have expected. Alas, such are the ways of this pixel master, who is always keen on seeing the hypothetical facelift or next generation of beloved models instead of inventing cars, SUVs, and trucks that never were and may never exist.
This is adamantly clear even with the unofficial eighth generation of the ubiquitous VW Jetta compact sedan, which not only looks as bland as a Blue Monday but also does not become any more enticing after a few CGI brush strokes. Instead, we are dealing with the same old four-door model that’s probably safe and reliable but will never entice you on any adventures.
By the way, I am almost so bored with this imagined Jetta that I was on the verge of forgetting to point out that even when presented in less sad colors than the borderline-depressing blue of the initial presentation CGI – like a feisty crimson – it is still not sending out any cool vibes. As such, I am voting not to give it our traditional CGI hall pass badge of honor, on this occasion. What say you?
