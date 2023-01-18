Digital Honda Odyssey Type R Sure Tries to Make Soccer Mom Rides Look Cool Again

With everything that is going on across the automotive industry, it might be easy to forget that although threatened with extinction, certain segments are still around and even quite well represented.
Due to the incredible rise to fame and fortune of everything related to crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, we have seen (in turn) a considerable decline in passenger car sales. And while traditional four-door sedans might be an endangered species and other segments are even on the brink of collapse (like five-door station wagons), it is almost true that MPVs face the direst consequences of switching consumer tastes.
Once heralded as the perfect people haulers – for parties during Spring break, for taking the kids to school on weekdays and adventures during the weekends, or for soccer moms and hockey dads to reach practice with the little ones (plus all the neighboring kids) – minivans are now almost extinct. Alas, that does not mean they completely disappeared from the U.S. auto market. For example, we still have the eternal Chrysler MPV (Pacifica), as well as an entire bundle of Asian offerings: Kia Carnival, Toyota Sienna, or the Honda Odyssey.
Speaking of the latter, one could easily claim it’s a Cinderella for the Japanese automaker as Honda was more preoccupied with SUVs lately, from the all-new HR-V which morphed into the larger, international ZR-V to the best-selling new generation of the iconic CR-V and up to the three-row format of the mid-size Pilot. Sure, passenger cars were also on the list, but again the carmaker had other priorities, such as the feisty yet practical Civic Type R five-door Hot Hatch or the eleventh iteration of the mid-size Accord.
No worries, there are still some people who remember the Honda Odyssey (which has a starting MSRP of $37,490 for the 2023 model year) exists and choose to express their love for it – even if only digitally. So, here is Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who decided to pause his off-road SUV, truck, two-door coupe, and five-door SW transformations for a bit of MPV passion – with a Type R twist. As such, meet his fresh Honda Odyssey Type R, which stems from the fact that he hasn’t “done much with minivans but I like how this turned out!”
As far as we can tell, it’s a subtly modified Odyssey and something that could easily be achieved even from the OEM standpoint – a typically lower stance by way of sporty suspension retune, a bit of aggressivity at the front with additional aero tweaks, and a Type R treatment for the grille and headlights, plus much larger wheels, wider tires, and beefier brakes. As for the mill under the hood, we think the prime suspect would be the 2.0-liter K20C1 turbocharged inline-four from the FL5 Civic Type R, right?
