Tiny 2-Seat Genesis Coupe Concept Still Has a Few Tricks up Its Virtual Sleeve

Genesis is an incredibly young luxury automaker as Hyundai founded the premium vehicle division just seven years ago, in late 2015.
Born out of the Genesis sedan, the namesake luxury division is now almost a fully-fledged automaker – including North America. There, it sells quite a large bundle of models, including the G70, G80 (plus Electrified G80), and G90 sedans, as well as the GV60, GV70, and GV80 crossover SUVs.
Alas, that does not necessarily mean that they have something for everyone. There are no two-door models, for example – neither of the coupe nor of the convertible variety. Sure, Genesis posted some hints that such luxury sports cars may be coming, if we are to judge them by the recent X series of concepts, which also included the ritzy X Speedium Coupe and X Convertible prototypes alongside the main X concept hero.
Naturally, these minimalist designs have not left people indifferent, and many of them probably would love to see them in series production. Alas, Genesis is not exactly keen on waging a big bet on the ailing sports car segment, so it might be time for some good folks to take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
As such, meet Travis Yang, an Art Center Design student better known as trav1s_yang on social media, who has produced a wacky reinterpretation of the recent Genesis X styling DNA. So, after stuff like a CGI Rolls-Royce Britannia that looked exactly like the ultra-luxury land yacht of EV pickup trucks should, or the Porsche 90X(treme) meeting the BMW ‘DEE Crossover’ for a bit of lighthearted digital sketching, now it is time to get acquainted with the Genesis Coupe Concept.
It’s a tiny two-door two-seater that clearly takes some cues from the X series of concepts – such as the LED light strips at the front and rear. But it also has a fully-fleshed-out CGI personality of its own, thanks to its tiny footprint, hidden headlights (and brand name), and the fact that it morphs from coupe to convertible without making too much of a glass roof fuss about it.
By the way, if small cars make you claustrophobic, no worries – there is another CGI Genesis solution. As such, the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media) tipped us off to Aven Shi (of aven_design fame) and his Genesis G100 “ultimate luxury sedan” that looks as posh as a futuristic Rolls-Royce and as sleek as a real two-door coupe.
Thus, I could not help but embed the G100 virtual design project second below to properly contrast the tiny (perhaps even childish) lines of the Genesis Coupe with something that even got the approval of the luxury company itself – it’s a sponsored ArtCenter College of Design graduation idea!
