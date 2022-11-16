Genesis Wraps Its X Electric Concept Trilogy With an Interesting X Convertible

Is there any other setting in the world more befitting of a stunning EV convertible concept debut than a Malibu, California beach, an infinity pool, and the sun setting down on it? Probably not.
Or at least that’s what Genesis thought when it prepared the introductory presentation of its latest X prototype. So, just like any self-respecting Hollywood franchise, the luxury vehicle division of Hyundai, Genesis Motor, has now wrapped up the ‘X’ electric vehicle concept trilogy with a fittingly stunning and interesting X Convertible. Naturally, the new prototype also shares the same vehicle architecture and EV powertrain with the X and X Speedium Coupe concepts.
The four-passenger open-top prototype was unveiled in California not just due to its inherent attraction toward the American dream lifestyle but also due to the proximity of the LA Auto Show (November 18-27) and the fact that California is the leading U.S. state in terms of electric vehicle adoption. Plus, its mild temperatures make sure that even in November, one could enjoy the perks of the convertible car format.
According to Genesis, the main highlights of its X Convertible concept are the long hood, short front overhang, big wheelbase, long rear deck, an anti-wedge Parabolic Line to “emphasize the royal character of the profile,” an athletic ‘Coke bottle’ profile, and – of course – the “characteristic quad lights from which Genesis’ Two-Line graphic identity originates.”
Sure, they may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but “this graphic identity integrates the new EV face and forms an abstract of the Crest Grille” in a highly spectacular way. There’s also a concave elliptical duck tail at the rear with horizontal, minimalist quad rear lights. Meanwhile, the wheels have the signature G-Matrix pattern mixed with a concave Aerodisc section.
As for the interior, it has an asymmetric four-seat layout, as well as Giwa Navy and Dancheong Orange colors which naturally complement or contrast the Genesis X concept’s Crane White exterior hue. Of course, there are no details regarding the powertrain, unfortunately.
