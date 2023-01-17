Lamborghini Racing Team Signs Tire Deal With Hankook for Its Super Trofeo Series

Lamborghini's racing team, known as Lamborghini Squadra Corse, has announced a partnership with a new tire manufacturer. Starting in 2023, Lamborghini's Super Trofeo championship will race only on Hankook tires. The same tire brand will be featured in all three continental championships held in Europe, North America, and Asia.
Lamborghini's Super Trofeo championship is a one-make racing series that can be approached on various continents, and it involves private race teams. Those teams also have gentlemen drivers, as the championship is open to any customer of a Lamborghini GT3 car.
The races are done using the Italian firm's latest race car, developed based on a road-going model, and the model of choice at the moment is the Huracan GT3 EVO2.
Eligibility to race involves buying one of these cars, getting a license to compete, and selecting a team to handle the maintenance and logistics part of the sport. There is also the possibility of just paying to drive in a vehicle that is owned by a team, of course, and it may be even easier to get in the series that way.
The Super Trofeo racing series has several categories of drivers, from Pro and Pro-Am to AM and Lamborghini Cup. There are factory drivers involved as well, along with junior drivers. The series consists of 50-minute sessions that go from practice and qualifying to two races.
Every Lamborghini Super Trofeo race held on either of the three continental championships will have a dedicated "Hankook Village," which will include engineers from the tire company to offer technical support to all the Lamborghini one-make championships.
The racing series will get a high-grip race tire with a medium compound, which was developed especially for it. It is called Hankook Ventus Race and will be the same across the three championships, where identical Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 models are used. Therefore, the competitors will have the same car and the same tires at their disposal.
Hankook is one of the biggest tire suppliers in the world, and it has a strong presence in motorsport. Since the start of the 2022-2023 FIA Formula E World Championship, the brand has been affiliated with the top tier of open-wheel electric vehicle racing.
The Hankook brand is also present across a variety of motorsport disciplines, from TCR Germany and TCR Italy to the 24H Series and the Junior European Rally Championship. It was only natural for them to enter a one-make series such as this one, as it will bring further visibility to the brand that is already factory fitment for various vehicle manufacturers.
This year, Lamborghini will celebrate its 60th anniversary, which should include several celebratory events. The Italian marque has yet to announce those, but it is evident that it plans to celebrate.
