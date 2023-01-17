Virtual ‘Long Boi’ Chevy Is Not a Duck but Rather a Bonkers C2 Corvette Hot Rod

Never mind that ‘Long Boi,’ according to the urban dictionary, is another term for ‘Slim Jim,’ as we are here to talk ducks and Chevys. Wait, what?
Yep, you read that correctly. So, here are the explanations. First, ‘Long Boi,’ of course. We are talking here about the well-known, exceptionally tall male duck (it’s around 70 cm/27.55 in. tall) that currently lives around Campus West of the University of York, in England, UK. A crossover between a mallard and an Indian runner duck, this tall fellow rose to Internet fame over the past couple of years and is also a prominent source of memes.
Potentially an abandoned unwanted pet, Long Boi has been around campus since 2018, with students as its caretakers and other male or female ducks as friends – this male spends most of his personal time on and around the lake near Derwent College, University of York. When he is not appearing in James Corden’s The Late Late Show, that is. But what does it have to do with a Chevrolet, especially one that is labeled with the tag of ‘Cesspool of Ignorance?’ Well, that’s interesting of you to ask, frankly.
Now we move from the real world to the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists to answer properly. This is where Dom Host, the virtual artist slash DIY Hot/Rat Rod tinkerer better known as altered_intent on social media sometimes dwells. And recently he got back in the virtual garage with this C2 ‘longtail.’ At its origin, this second-generation Chevrolet Corvette was inspired by none other than Mike Finnegan, of Roadkill, Faster With Finnegan, and Finnegan’s Garage fame.
Recently, he rescued a 1963 Chevy Corvette split window coupe that was hidden in a basement (or two) for two decades, and as soon as it arrived at its new home it got shoved a 711ci V8 engine in the bay. And the explanation behind the project is simple: “it’s a perfect Drag Week platform because the VIN and body tags are present, it’s got a legit Georgia title, a complete interior, and no chassis or drivetrain. It’s a killer blank canvas to build a small tire” monster, as it turns out.
Inspired by these crazy ideas, the pixel master also decided to use a C2 Corvette as a blank canvas, turning it into a radical Hot Rod. Very few explanations are given about the digital project, unfortunately – aside from the ‘Cesspool of Ignorance’ tagline and a longtail-related comment that triggered the author’s ‘Long Boi’ reaction and my rant about the stunningly tall male duck Internet sensation.
Alas, as always, we can also make out some of the quirky details all on our own. Including the slammed attitude, the two-tone silver-minty attire with tons of gold details, or the bonkers widebody aerodynamic kit atmosphere, among many others!
