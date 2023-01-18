Third-Gen Godzilla Ford F-350 Gets CGI-to-Reality ‘Singles’ Overlanding Makeover

How did the Ford F-Series remain the top-selling pickup truck line in the United States ever since 1977 is anyone’s wild guess – but there is an abundance of hints, nonetheless.
The legendary series of full-size light- and medium/heavy-duty trucks was born in 1948, so it is not going to be long before the Blue Oval Company celebrates three-quarters of a century of continued market presence. Of them, there are no less than 46 years of truck segment dominance, if you can believe it!
Well, the secrets to its continued popularity and delivery success are wide-ranging but also have to do with a nice little thing called the separation of targets. As such, the F-150 takes the lion’s share of the deliveries, but the F-Series brand image is also lifted with help from the undaunted Super Duty models.
Those heavy-duty versions were created back in 1998 for the 1999 model year as dedicated variants of the F-Series that use a separate chassis from the F-150 rather than some reinforced derivatives. Currently, the Super Duty range has reached its fifth generation, and of course, the all-new 2023 Super Duty has been crowned the sector’s king in terms of payload, towing, and power.
Alas, no one should think for a second that previous iterations are any shabbier. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have the curious case of a modified third-gen, Godzilla-swapped Ford F-350 dually that is now joining the parallel universe of CGI-to-reality projects. And it is all thanks to Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who has a commissioned idea from FixitNick LLC, the ‘crew’ that seemingly loves overlanding as much as Ralph despises/loves the platformer game Fix-it Felix, Jr. in Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph.
Anyway, the owner of the repair label is not only the proud father of a ten-year-old little lady (hence the potential attraction to animated movies) but also the ‘parent’ of a white Ford F-350 dually. The latter, which is copiously modified, is a member of the (P473) third iteration of the Super Duty series but comes to the fresh 2023 CGI-to-reality party with a 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 swap, among other goodies.
Soon, though, it will sport even more nuances. Camouflaged ones, for starters, as we can obviously see from the renders presented by the renowned pixel master. But also, a bundle of off-road and camping goodies, together with an interesting transformation of the dually rear axle into a “super singles” format that echoes the big and brawny aftermarket wheel plus tire example at the front.
And, of course, it looks like it will be prepared for just about anything, from rock crawling to dune bashing and from spending a night in the wilderness to surviving a potential apocalypse…
