Tuned Toyota RAV4 Is Quite 'Kuhl' With Off-Road Mods, Looks Like a Military Vehicle

The 2023 edition of the Tokyo Auto Salon may have ended a few days ago, but builds that were showcased at the event keep hitting the web, like these heavily modified Toyota RAV4 crossovers that were displayed by Kuhl at their stand.
Both of them feature what the Japanese tuner calls the VRAVRA Mars kit, a bundle of upgrades that have significantly transformed the way the model looks. The visual bits are joined by new wheels, tires, and suspension, and the overall look of the Toyota RAV4 with these mods is that of a military vehicle that kind of sends Lamborghini Urus vibes from certain angles.
For one, the entire face of the Kuhl-tuned RAV4 is new. It has a different grille with a chunkier appearance, sculpted hood, off-roading-like bumper with cutouts on each side for the fog lamps, and wider fenders. The rear quarter panels are also wider compared to the stock ones, and there is some new cladding on the lower parts of the doors, and on the side skirts. New side mirror casings, and rear bumper, as well as a rather big spoiler mounted above the rear windscreen, complete with bits added to the sides, and taillight covers are part of the novelties.
Thanks to the optional suspension lift kit, it has more inches between its belly and the road. The wheels measure 17 inches in diameter, and they were wrapped in Dunlop Grantrek AT5 all-terrain tires, which further enhance its traction once the comfort of the paved road ends compared to the standard ones, making it easier to cope with slippery and/or sticky surfaces. Mind you, this is still a RAV4 beneath the more hairy-chested-looking skin, so it does not feature a ladder frame chassis, low-range gearbox, and suspension enhancements, so you shouldn’t expect it to behave like a proper off-roader.
Curious how much everything costs? Kuhl’s official website holds the answer, and it is 2,140,560 yen in the Land of the Rising Sun, or $16,652 at the current exchange rates. This includes tax, painting, and installation, and if you want to buy a complete car instead of the 12-piece bundle, then you are looking at 4,290,000 yen, or $33,374 for a FWD model, and that is a good deal if you’re into these mods. The kit suits all versions of the RAV4, and to make the best of it, you should obviously choose an all-wheel drive car, regardless of the powertrain.
In our market, the 2023 RAV4 comes in different trim levels, and carries an MSRP of $27,975 for the most affordable version, before destination and dealer fees. For the RAV4 Prime, aka the plug-in hybrid one, you are looking at a minimum of $42,340 for the SE, and $46,210 for the XSE.
