2023 Toyota RAV4 Adds Sharper Styling With New GR Sport Trim Level

Toyota has made the RAV4 family a bit more interesting for the 2023 model year by introducing the GR Sport grade, which takes inspiration from Toyota Gazoo Racing’s models.
Following in the footsteps of the Yaris, Yaris Cross, Corolla, C-HR, and Hilux, the RAV4 GR Sport features styling upgrades inside and out, and modest mechanical enhancements.
On the outside, the RAV4 GR Sport has piano black wheel arch trims, side moldings, and tailgate garnish, as well as different fog lamp bezels finished in black, like the grille, and new front spoilers with dark silver look on the hybrid, and gunmetal gray on the plug-in hybrid.
Further setting it apart from the rest of the range are the five double-spoke 19-inch wheels, in glossy black, with machined pinstripe detailing, whose color was obtained by using a new ultra-precise line-cutting technique, Toyota says. The front grille and tailgate are decorated by discreet ‘GR’ logos.
Opening the door will reveal the front sports seats wrapped in synthetic leather, with suede-effect accents. Black on black ‘GR’ logos are embossed in the headrests, and the silver stitching provides some contrast. The steering wheel and floor mats display the same ‘GR’ emblem.
As far as the equipment goes, Toyota mentions the 10.5-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital gauges, electric adjustment for the front seats with memory setting for the driver’s seat, panoramic view monitor, and the Toyota Safety Sense, with a whole bunch of safety gizmos, including new emergency steering assist, and enhanced pre-collision system.
Last but not least, it has stiffer springs and re-tuned shock absorbers, giving the compact crossover “a more engaging driving experience.”
Available with the self-charging hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with AWD-i (intelligent all-wheel drive), the 2023 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport will become available in Europe in Q4 2022, and pricing will be announced in due course.
On the outside, the RAV4 GR Sport has piano black wheel arch trims, side moldings, and tailgate garnish, as well as different fog lamp bezels finished in black, like the grille, and new front spoilers with dark silver look on the hybrid, and gunmetal gray on the plug-in hybrid.
Further setting it apart from the rest of the range are the five double-spoke 19-inch wheels, in glossy black, with machined pinstripe detailing, whose color was obtained by using a new ultra-precise line-cutting technique, Toyota says. The front grille and tailgate are decorated by discreet ‘GR’ logos.
Opening the door will reveal the front sports seats wrapped in synthetic leather, with suede-effect accents. Black on black ‘GR’ logos are embossed in the headrests, and the silver stitching provides some contrast. The steering wheel and floor mats display the same ‘GR’ emblem.
As far as the equipment goes, Toyota mentions the 10.5-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital gauges, electric adjustment for the front seats with memory setting for the driver’s seat, panoramic view monitor, and the Toyota Safety Sense, with a whole bunch of safety gizmos, including new emergency steering assist, and enhanced pre-collision system.
Last but not least, it has stiffer springs and re-tuned shock absorbers, giving the compact crossover “a more engaging driving experience.”
Available with the self-charging hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with AWD-i (intelligent all-wheel drive), the 2023 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport will become available in Europe in Q4 2022, and pricing will be announced in due course.