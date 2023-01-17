Reimagined Porsche 993 Is Not Just the Figment of a Virtual Artist’s Imagination

The German automaker is behind some of the most renowned and beloved premium sports cars the automotive world has ever seen – including across parallel CGI universes.
Born in late 1964 as a two-door premium high-performance 2+2 sports car, the Porsche 911 series has since grown into a legend. And, of course, most of its iconic cult status revolves around the rear placement of the boxer-type engine. Fans usually split the lineage between the air-cooled era and the water-cooled age. Naturally, they are diehard defenders of each of these lifestyles.
Of course, some people also saw an interesting gap in the middle of the whole deal. As such, they set out to create modernized air-cooled options for those who seek those classic looks but want nothing to do with the infamous widow-maker legacy of the early string of feisty examples. And the rest is restomod history, written with six-figure 964 creations from Singer Vehicle Design or 993-based projects from Gunther Werks.
Alas, there are many other companies specializing in this kind of Porsche practices, including Canepa, RUF, Lanzante, Kaege, DP Motorsport, Straat, Paul Stephens AutoArt, Emory Motorsports, Theon Design, and many more. And, no worries, the list is growing. The latest entry in the space of both 964- and 993-based restomod explorations is called Rensla Automotive Design. By the way, they are so new that even their online portal is still a work in progress, so we cannot even tell you anything about their current location. Luckily, there is always a haven called social media.
And this is from where Andreas Richter, the virtual artist formerly known as ar. visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media, has attracted our attention toward Rensla. As such, he is behind the styling of their Porsche 993 Reimagined by Rensla while a company called Olli’s Custom Parts takes care of at least some of the “manufacturing of exclusive car parts (according) to customer specifications.”
As is traditional with top-end Porsche restomods, the looks are simple, elegant, and clean – aiming to fully preserve the classic style while also delivering a lot of (hidden) modern elements at the same time. The designer’s hints include stuff like a lightweight approach to the restoration and modernization process, complete with lots of carbon fiber to make the 993 series able to compete with contemporary sports cars.
Luckily, Rensla not only shares a second, Ice Blue Metallic instead of dark blue POV, but also gives some technical details related to the 993 projects. Those include the new, wider carbon fiber body, black and staggered 18-inch wheels, engine up to 4.0-liter and 400 hp, standard 993 Turbo brakes, Ohlins suspension setup, Hela LED headlights, a full leather interior with Carbon Race seats and electrical A/C, as well as a total weight of just 1,150 kg (2,535 lbs.)!
