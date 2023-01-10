2024 Volkswagen ID.7 Gets Rendered From Scratch, It’s Still a Rather Boring EV

The ID. series of battery electric vehicles were introduced by the German automaker based on the MEB architecture in late 2019. And, of course, just like any other normal family, it is still developing and expanding.
It took them some time – but the VW Group MEB platform (aka “Modularer E-Antriebs-Baukasten,” or the ‘modular electric-drive toolkit,’ in translation) is now present on the Audi Q4 and Q4 Sportback e-tron, the Q5 e-tron, Cupra Born, Skoda Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe iV, as well as a fledgling myriad of Volkswagen models.
Naturally, the latter are all part of the ID. family, with the 3, 4, 5, 6, and ID. Buzz (plus Cargo) being already in production. More so, the Blue Oval partner is also set to begin using the MEB platform starting this year, but that is a story for another time. Now, let us focus on the newest representative of the VW ID. range. And that one is, of course, the large electric sedan previewed last summer with the China-introduced Volkswagen ID. Aero concept.
Now the focus of the teasing campaign has recently moved to the Americas where VW returned to CES 2023 after a rather lengthy hiatus to present the interactively camouflaged Volkswagen ID.7. Dubbed as the sustainable successor of the iconic Passat, this model is allegedly going to be capable of exploring the world on three continents with a full-charge-range of up to 435 miles (700 km), according to simulated WLTP trials.
Alas, no worries, it has already begun to unofficially explore the alternate universe of virtual automotive designers. A lot of them were enticed by the colorful CES 2023 presentation, for sure, but most still want to keep things as simple and white as possible. At least that is the case with the pixel master better known as SRK Designs on social media, who decided to play with the CGI perspective of rendering a white car from scratch.
Or, rather, the CGI expert has the “complete process of how to render a white car from sketch to the final rendering” embedded in the latest behind-the-scenes making-of digital project. Well, aspiring virtual artists will surely find this interesting. Whereas normal folks, maybe not so much – and not because the pixel master lacks talent or inspiration but rather due to the informal VW ID.7 looking as dull as a dreary, rainy day in the middle of winter!
Well, perhaps the version imagined by the author better known as Carbizzy on his YouTube channel will be a bit more cheerful. After all, that one (embedded second below) also starts in plain white CGI but then it morphs into a fully-fledged exterior color reel, as per tradition. Hopefully, though, the real-world 2024 Volkswagen ID.7 fully electric sedan will look even more enticing than these unofficial renderings.
