Driven: Volkswagen ID.Buzz – A Bulli for the Electrifying Future

Who would have thought that VW, not a design innovator, would have the guts to industrialize almost unchanged the concept presented in 2017 at the Detroit show? But lo and behold, it did. The first-generation reincarnation of the VW Bulli is here. Using the retro design theme, the VW ID.Buzz is the modern interpretation of the VW T1. But does it offer all the amenities of a VW Bus? That's what we wanted to find out in our test.

67 photos