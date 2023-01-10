Elegant Audi S8 Avant Is a Work of Fiction, and so Is the Accompanying Coupe

Remember the Audi A8, that full-size luxury car born from a premium German manufacturer located in Ingolstadt but produced exclusively at the company’s Neckarsulm plant?
With the associated ironic innuendo, it would not be surprising if people started forgetting about it, all caught in the dual-sided war for supremacy between its two main rivals. After all, subtlety is the name of the luxury game for Audi, but unfortunately, the current W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class does the elegant stance a lot better – at least according to premium buyers and the aftermarket realm.
As for BMW, the G70 series has taken a turn toward the outrageous with its new split–headlight design to make sure it will stand out in all crowds – no matter if for better or worse. Frankly, there is not much in the real world that Audi could do to break the spiral of oblivion. Over across the dreamy realm of digital car content creators, on the other hand, there are always solutions.
Thus, meet Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who continues to cycle through modern or vintage CGI ideas, and now cooks up a nice Audi S8 duo. By the way, the S8 is Audi Sport’s performance version of the A8, now in its fourth generation (D5) and offered in both short and long-wheelbase options. As for its beating heart, that would be a 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo helped by a 48V mild hybrid system, and together they churn out no less than 563 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
Naturally, both Mercedes and BMW have their measured responses to the S8, so the author probably thought that only a new body style (or two) could help Audi exit the current pool of user indifference. As such, following that cool Toyota Camry Nightshade Coupe or SW and the subtle Honda Accord Wagon line of thought, now the pixel master has imagined a couple of two- and five-door versions for the Audi S8, as well.
Choose your favorite, either the lowered S8 Coupe or the family-oriented S8 Avant, complete with ample space behind the driver and in the trunk for ritzy vacations (so, you already know which one is my pick). And then also let us think for a moment about this CGI artist’s prowess. This is because his Audi S8 Coupe and Avant creations are not alone. Instead, they were quickly followed by vintage stuff like the SJ Jeep Grand Wagoneer ‘Trackhawk,’ the Lexus LS400 or SC400 Wagons, or the Alpina B12 Wagon. The latter, by the way, is a sample from back when BMW did a cool-looking yet non-offensive 7 Series!
As for BMW, the G70 series has taken a turn toward the outrageous with its new split–headlight design to make sure it will stand out in all crowds – no matter if for better or worse. Frankly, there is not much in the real world that Audi could do to break the spiral of oblivion. Over across the dreamy realm of digital car content creators, on the other hand, there are always solutions.
Thus, meet Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who continues to cycle through modern or vintage CGI ideas, and now cooks up a nice Audi S8 duo. By the way, the S8 is Audi Sport’s performance version of the A8, now in its fourth generation (D5) and offered in both short and long-wheelbase options. As for its beating heart, that would be a 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo helped by a 48V mild hybrid system, and together they churn out no less than 563 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
Naturally, both Mercedes and BMW have their measured responses to the S8, so the author probably thought that only a new body style (or two) could help Audi exit the current pool of user indifference. As such, following that cool Toyota Camry Nightshade Coupe or SW and the subtle Honda Accord Wagon line of thought, now the pixel master has imagined a couple of two- and five-door versions for the Audi S8, as well.
Choose your favorite, either the lowered S8 Coupe or the family-oriented S8 Avant, complete with ample space behind the driver and in the trunk for ritzy vacations (so, you already know which one is my pick). And then also let us think for a moment about this CGI artist’s prowess. This is because his Audi S8 Coupe and Avant creations are not alone. Instead, they were quickly followed by vintage stuff like the SJ Jeep Grand Wagoneer ‘Trackhawk,’ the Lexus LS400 or SC400 Wagons, or the Alpina B12 Wagon. The latter, by the way, is a sample from back when BMW did a cool-looking yet non-offensive 7 Series!