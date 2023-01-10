Virtual Charger and Challenger Demons Give 24k Gold-Wheel Farewells to Dodge’s V8

Everyone knows that America’s muscle car landscape is about to undergo seismic changes. Especially from the Mopar standpoint, of course.
The 2024 Ford Mustang’s (S650) seventh generation is safe, sound, and ready to keep the ICE banner alive while the Chevy Camaro gets potentially reinvented as a sub-brand alongside the Corvette and Caddy’s Escalade. Allegedly, it might also morph into an EV, possibly of the four-door variety.
Meanwhile, Stellantis has plotted a full EV revolution course for most of its brands, and American peers such as Chrysler or Dodge are also following suit. The latter, for example, is almost ready to unveil its ultimate hero of the seven ‘Last Call’ Charger and Challenger special editions that will represent the final hurrah of the 2023 model year. After that, there will be no more ICE versions.
Instead, the automaker has prepared a Banshee EV lifestyle, complete with nine levels of power for the production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. But what if there was one last, unofficial limited ICE edition – even if only virtually? Well, the strategy is set in stone over in the real world, but across the dreamy realm of digital car content creators, anything and everything is possible, including a Hi-riser-style treatment.
So, here is the virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media), who decided to celebrate the end of the Dodge V8 era in style, and complete with a couple of Demons. Remember, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon was presented for the 2018 model year as a limited, extreme drag race performance version with the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 rated at no less than 840 ponies on 100 octane fuel or higher.
However, there was no corresponding Charger option for the seventh-generation (LD) as the sedan normally tops out with the SRT Hellcat Redeye version featuring ‘just’ 797 horsepower. Now, though, according to the pixel master’s vision, both the Challenger and Charger indulge in a virtual Demon lifestyle, complete with 24-karat gold-wrapped Demon-style collector wheels.
The other changes are kept to a minimum, with the Charger sedan featuring the same black and raised hood as the Challenger Demon, but only a plain white body attire instead of the more outrageous treatment bestowed upon the coupe sibling, which includes a dual-tone black-and-white configuration and red details along with the Demon logo on the sides.
Frankly, these two Demons, as outrageous as they may be – especially at the quarter-mile dragstrip – seem decidedly subtle when compared to other work done by this particular CGI expert. After all, his latest works include stuff like a lifted Ram 1500 TRX on humongous Forgiato Designs wheels, a candy-pink Mercedes-AMG GT R, a minty yet nasty Chevy C10 Stepside on 28s, or a Ford Police Interceptor Utility exploring the bling side of a crime-fighting life.
