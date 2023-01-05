‘World’s Fastest’ Dodge Demon Attempts New Record Pass, Pops Towering Wheelie

Herman Young and his Whipple-tuned, nitrous-fed “Soul Snatcher” Dodge Challenger SRT Demon are taking a forced mechanical break, but there’s still enough action going on and around the dragstrip.
For those who do not know him, Herman Young is the host and curator of the Demonology channel on YouTube, which not only deals with all things related to the beastly Mopar but also just about anything cool happening on and around the Texas Motorplex (aka “where speed was born”) in Ennis, Texas, which is very close to Dallas.
His ‘Soul Snatcher Black Ghost’ is still stuck in the shop, but Young decided that nothing can keep him away from the National Hot Rod Association’s first “super track,” and also wanted to check up on the progress by Chris Baily and his Baily’s Hyperformance Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Allegedly, this is currently the world’s fastest Demon, and we can all be pretty sure this nitrous beast is a long way past the OEM point of 840 ponies.
The modified Dodge Demon does not come out for the pass first and instead is fashionably late while the Demonology host checks out on other quarter-mile track monsters. First, there is a crimson Chevy Camaro that wobbles, burbles, and then shoots out like a mad rocket toward the finish line. But that was just the appetizer, as next up comes a blue S550 Ford Mustang GT that ultimately does not even make it past the Christmas tree after blowing the engine parts all over the start line.
Well, this is usually what ‘test and tune’ sessions are all about – this way the sad driver only got his car shamed in front of a smaller crowd, not the entire nation. Oh, wait, this was caught on camera, now I remember (the ‘feat’ occurs at the 1:16 mark). Next up came a quick walkaround at Baily’s booth, where hard work was still in full swing, so the host returned to the side of the track (from 4:08) to watch the daring attempt by a white C7 Chevy Corvette.
This feisty pass needs to be seen to be believed, frankly. ‘America’s sports car’ popped up a wheel stand so high it almost looked like a carrier fighter jet taking off – and unintended as it may have been, it was spectacularly controlled and marvelously recovered during the tricky landing. At long last, the final quarter-mile dragstrip pass in the video embedded below (from the 5:12 mark) belongs to the ‘bearded’ Demon.
Baily’s ride too performed a cool wheelie, but this time around, the landing and recovery were a lot sketchier, almost resulting in disaster. Luckily, ‘some’ driver skill was also involved and in the end, Chris Baily considered this as his “craziest wheel-standing ten-second pass ever!”
