Porsche 911 GT3 Touring With Six-Speed Manual Faces 911 GT3 With PDK Gearbox

Porsche's 911 is offered in a multitude of versions, and some of them have special variants of their own. For example, the 911 GT3 can be had in “normal” and “Touring” forms, and with a PDK or with a six-speed manual transmission, and this is just a quick example that lies in front of us.
While the manual variant might be worth more money when resold in a couple of years because that is what some collectors are after, the PDK model might be more enjoyable in some situations.
As usual, it is a matter of personal preference, not just what version is faster than the other, because the 911 GT3 is a quick car. These two versions of a sportier variant of the iconic model are very close in terms of performance, but each delivers its special part differently.
You can think of them as special chocolate that you get from a specialized shop. Instead of plain milk chocolate that can be had at any store, this chocolate has been made with a specific kind of cocoa, and it has a distinctive taste that will leave you wanting more of it when you're finished with the tablet.
The same store also sells various kinds of other types of chocolate, and you can get one with nuts, almonds, or whatever crunchy goodness makes your eyes light up. The best part is that both kinds of chocolate are great, either on their own or one after the other, and that nobody should be able to judge you for your choice.
The folks over at carwow went ahead and made a comparison video between the 911 GT3 Touring spec with a manual gearbox and a 911 GT3 with a PDK transmission. These models share many components, including the engine, and they are very close in terms of specification, price, and performance.
The peak torque of the 4.0-liter flat-six is 346 lb.-ft. (470 Nm), while the maximum output stands at 510 metric horsepower (503 horsepower). The acceleration time is rated at 3.8 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) on the manual version, and 3.4 seconds for the PDK. The manual can reach 199 mph (320 kph), while the PDK tops at 198 mph (319 kph).
There is also a small weight difference between them, but it can be made irrelevant with luggage or with a heavier driver, or a bit of both, to be honest. Now, a drag race, as well as a brake test, will only show certain characteristics of the two models in action, but customer satisfaction will depend on individual expectations and preferences.
If you are more interested in a daily driver, the PDK-equipped model might be more suitable for your bumper-to-bumper traffic requirements, as well as for the occasional track day or even drag race event.
The PDK can offer a perfect launch each time, while the manual-equipped models will take a bit more work for any scenario. For some, the enjoyment is that work, while others just want a quick car.
As usual, it is a matter of personal preference, not just what version is faster than the other, because the 911 GT3 is a quick car. These two versions of a sportier variant of the iconic model are very close in terms of performance, but each delivers its special part differently.
You can think of them as special chocolate that you get from a specialized shop. Instead of plain milk chocolate that can be had at any store, this chocolate has been made with a specific kind of cocoa, and it has a distinctive taste that will leave you wanting more of it when you're finished with the tablet.
The same store also sells various kinds of other types of chocolate, and you can get one with nuts, almonds, or whatever crunchy goodness makes your eyes light up. The best part is that both kinds of chocolate are great, either on their own or one after the other, and that nobody should be able to judge you for your choice.
The folks over at carwow went ahead and made a comparison video between the 911 GT3 Touring spec with a manual gearbox and a 911 GT3 with a PDK transmission. These models share many components, including the engine, and they are very close in terms of specification, price, and performance.
The peak torque of the 4.0-liter flat-six is 346 lb.-ft. (470 Nm), while the maximum output stands at 510 metric horsepower (503 horsepower). The acceleration time is rated at 3.8 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) on the manual version, and 3.4 seconds for the PDK. The manual can reach 199 mph (320 kph), while the PDK tops at 198 mph (319 kph).
There is also a small weight difference between them, but it can be made irrelevant with luggage or with a heavier driver, or a bit of both, to be honest. Now, a drag race, as well as a brake test, will only show certain characteristics of the two models in action, but customer satisfaction will depend on individual expectations and preferences.
If you are more interested in a daily driver, the PDK-equipped model might be more suitable for your bumper-to-bumper traffic requirements, as well as for the occasional track day or even drag race event.
The PDK can offer a perfect launch each time, while the manual-equipped models will take a bit more work for any scenario. For some, the enjoyment is that work, while others just want a quick car.