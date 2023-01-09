2024 Toyota C-HR Rendered Into Reality, Looks Like a Nissan Juke Killer

It was a little over a month ago when Toyota pulled the wraps off the C-HR Prologue Concept, a study previewing the second-generation C-HR that is due later this year. Shortly after, we laid eyes on the first prototype of the subcompact crossover testing in the open, and now the model has dropped all camouflage using a healthy dose of CGI.
The peeps at Kolesa, who stand behind these renderings, have tried to stay true to the tester snapped recently, to a point, filling in the blanks with styling inspired by the show car. Thus, the model has similar proportions and a very futuristic styling that makes the Nissan Juke look bland.
Up front, it has a face that is almost identical to that of the C-HR Prologue Concept. It has a large opening in the front bumper, pointy nose, and slightly toned-down lighting signature. The hood is just as muscular, and so are the fenders. The same lines run across the profile, and it retains the floating-like roof design. Flush-mounted door handles are obviously on deck, and judging by the short distance between the rear doors and taillights, we reckon that the cargo area would be a joke.
Moving further back, we can see that the taillights are very similar to those of the scooped prototype. The rear bumper is a bit on the aggressive side, and the license plate holder sits right above it, in the middle of the tailgate, which otherwise has a spoiler attached to the top part. The wheels are very similar to those equipping the concept, and the same can be said about the bi-tone finish, which mixes white for the front end, and most of the profile, and black for the rear end. There is also a charging port on the left rear fender, because the new C-HR will be electric.
We know nothing of the electric powertrain for the time being, and chances are that no one who is not directly involved in its development does. However, we will remind you that the C-HR is offered in zero-emission configuration in the People’s Republic, and it has a total driving range of up to 250 miles (400 km). As a result, in all likelihood, the new one will have an even better autonomy, though perhaps not better than the one of the bZ4X, where it is rated at 320 miles (515 km) with front-wheel drive on the WLTP cycle.
The current Toyota C-HR comes to life in Japan, China, Turkey, and Thailand, and chances are that the second generation will be made at the same factories, for the same markets. The unveiling is expected to take place later this year, and it should launch in the U.S. for the 2024 model year, if the company decides to sell it over here, that is. So, what's your take on these renderings?
