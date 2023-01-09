2024 Toyota C-HR Rendered Into Reality, Looks Like a Nissan Juke Killer

More on this:

1 Toyota C-HR Subcompact Crossover Discontinued From U.S. Lineup

2 Toyota Prologue Concept Quickly Morphs Into Second-Gen Toyota C-HR Subcompact CUV

3 Next-Gen Toyota C-HR Will Look a Little Bit Like This Freshly Unveiled Prologue Concept

4 The C-HR Is the Wild-Looking Member of the Toyota Family, Dares More Than Its Siblings

5 Facelifted Toyota C-HR Receives Gazoo Racing Goodies In Japan