Retro-Modern CGI Muscle: Pontiac GTO The Judge and Ford Torino Talladega

According to both popular culture and generally-accepted official descriptions, muscle cars are those “American-made two-door sports cars with powerful engines.”
Yet, somehow, these characterizations do not even come close to encompassing the ‘heart’ of these models, which were indeed coupes destined for high-performance driving. Alas, the automakers also instilled them with ‘souls’ of their own, thus managing to lift the niche well above the simple act of going fast and loud in a straight line after a long and copious burnout.
Today, we keep calling them muscle cars even if their original golden age is a bygone era, by the way. But what if that was not the case? Well, at least virtually. So, here are two different CGI artists - Rostislav Prokop and Timothy Adry Emmanuel – who both continue their (commissioned) dream ride periplus alongside HotCars with cool ‘new’ muscle cars.
First, here is the Czech Republic-based pixel master better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who abandons the near-future looks of the next-generation Lamborghini Huracan supercar for “the return of the 1969 Pontiac GTO The Judge.” The original was introduced in 1969 with the name borrowed from a popular comedy routine of the time and as a low-cost option package devised to help the GTO compete with the Plymouth Road Runner.
Equipped with the Ram Air 400 engine and other stripped-out features, The Judge became (in)famous mainly due to its initial exclusive use of the Carousel Red orange-tinted paint, not because of spectacular sales. Alas, it has gained a minor cult following ever since, enough so to warrant the attention of both collectors and muscle car enthusiasts.
Now, the CGI expert is proposing a restomod project rather than a fully-fledged reinvention, as far as we can tell. Still, while the design is a clear tribute to the original with numerous signature details to remind us of it, some updates could help this hypothetical build take on contemporary muscle cars. Alas, I fear that some people will disagree with certain decisions, especially the new proportions (or the big booty) if we are to trust initial social media reaction.
Secondly, there is also the virtual automotive artist better known as adry53customs on social media, who continues the Blue Oval revival trend. Thus, after his second attempt at reinventing the Ford Mustang Boss 351, the author moves on to a modern Ford Torino Talladega concept. This CGI version tries to bring back the well-known NASCAR-inspired SportsRoof body style in what looks like an homage to the Presidential blue hue.
Reception from the fan crowd is also vastly divisive – some thought it looked like the baby of a Camaro and Challenger, others liked the “awesome build” potential, and a few appreciated it but were unsure if it would have the “full Torino appeal” if ever real.
Today, we keep calling them muscle cars even if their original golden age is a bygone era, by the way. But what if that was not the case? Well, at least virtually. So, here are two different CGI artists - Rostislav Prokop and Timothy Adry Emmanuel – who both continue their (commissioned) dream ride periplus alongside HotCars with cool ‘new’ muscle cars.
First, here is the Czech Republic-based pixel master better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who abandons the near-future looks of the next-generation Lamborghini Huracan supercar for “the return of the 1969 Pontiac GTO The Judge.” The original was introduced in 1969 with the name borrowed from a popular comedy routine of the time and as a low-cost option package devised to help the GTO compete with the Plymouth Road Runner.
Equipped with the Ram Air 400 engine and other stripped-out features, The Judge became (in)famous mainly due to its initial exclusive use of the Carousel Red orange-tinted paint, not because of spectacular sales. Alas, it has gained a minor cult following ever since, enough so to warrant the attention of both collectors and muscle car enthusiasts.
Now, the CGI expert is proposing a restomod project rather than a fully-fledged reinvention, as far as we can tell. Still, while the design is a clear tribute to the original with numerous signature details to remind us of it, some updates could help this hypothetical build take on contemporary muscle cars. Alas, I fear that some people will disagree with certain decisions, especially the new proportions (or the big booty) if we are to trust initial social media reaction.
Secondly, there is also the virtual automotive artist better known as adry53customs on social media, who continues the Blue Oval revival trend. Thus, after his second attempt at reinventing the Ford Mustang Boss 351, the author moves on to a modern Ford Torino Talladega concept. This CGI version tries to bring back the well-known NASCAR-inspired SportsRoof body style in what looks like an homage to the Presidential blue hue.
Reception from the fan crowd is also vastly divisive – some thought it looked like the baby of a Camaro and Challenger, others liked the “awesome build” potential, and a few appreciated it but were unsure if it would have the “full Torino appeal” if ever real.