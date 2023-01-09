Stunning Porsche 356 ‘Hommage’ Feels Both Old and New in CGI Form

When you think of German sports cars, most likely you are also projecting the mental picture of a low-slung automobile with a rear engine and Porsche in its name, right?
Well, the current legend of the company specialized in the production of high-performance cars, SUVs, and sedans would be nothing without a couple of key elements – Ferry Porsche (aka Ferdinand Porsche’s son) and the 356. Created while the owner of the company was imprisoned following WWII-related crimes (but not trialed) by the son and daughter (Louise, who married a Piech), the 356 is now seen by many as the very first Porsche because it was also the first model sold by the aspiring company.
Now, the rest is history, with the 356 heavily influencing 911s and everything else that followed it as far as sports cars are concerned, at least. So, if Porsche allows itself to create remnants of the past like the 911 Dakar or Sport Classic from the 992 series, why not also a proper 356 tribute? Well, maybe that is out of the question in the OEM’s real world but nothing is stopping the imaginative realm of virtual artists from having a go at the idea.
A good case in point could be made here by London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, who, after much CGI ado about nothing, finally shares his visionary 356 tribute. The digital build project comes after said ‘nothing’ included stuff like a massive, widebody Range Rover Velar, a fictional Nissan Juke ‘R,’ or a couple of brutal JDMs – the slammed and widebody twin-turbo Toyota 2000GT, as well as the ‘NASCAR-ready’ Nissan 300ZX.
Alas, now the pixel master outperforms most of his previous work (including that Honda S2000 ‘Targa’ long-tail) with the “incredibly special look” of this Porsche 356 ‘Hommage.’ It is not just a tribute, but a potential revival name in itself, if Porsche ever decided to have a blast at taking the collector world by storm with a 356 reinvention. Now, though, let us hear the unofficial author’s explanations.
“I have imagined for a while how a new one would look these days. The Taycan-inspired front was also quite inevitable in the case of me designing this since I absolutely love the Taycan. Although, I am very tempted to go and do a v2 of this homage concept somewhere down the line, with a front end more in line with the 911 models today. And now while writing this, I have a voice inside my head whispering - What about the Speedster?”
Not bad, right? Hopefully, the Speedster will bring back the 911 inspiration, and also feature the same bonkers appeal of this concept – which, at least for me, successfully marries the necessity to hark back to the original inspiration while also keeping it contemporary enough to sell like hotcakes as any other modern vehicle with Porsche’s pedigree.
