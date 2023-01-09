Virtual Mercury Cougar XR-7 Rightfully Deserves Its ‘Black Panther’ Moniker

Mercury, the upscale and performance division of the Ford Motor Company, has not been around for more than 12 years. Alas, some of its nameplates are still beloved and held in high regard.
One fine example would be the Cougar series. It was a moniker applied to a remarkably diverse family of models, including the pony, personal luxury car, mid-size, or sports compact variety, among others. Plus, it was traditionally viewed as a two-door coupe, but the nameplate – at various points in time – was also offered as a classic four-door, convertible, hatchback, or family-oriented station wagon.
Naturally, all American muscle car fans want to remember are the original and second-generation models, which lived a proud pony lifestyle alongside the Ford Mustang. Interestingly, the pricier Mercury Cougar sold extremely well, even though its Cougar XR-7 could even reach as high as the MSRP of a base Ford Thunderbird, at the time. And, of course, that is the iconic Cougar everyone remembers and prizes the most.
And that is a feeling that is valid both in the real world and across the dreamy realm of digital car content creators. But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example. So, here is Pedro, the Brazil-based virtual artist better known professionally as amzing_dsn on social media, who has decided to use JDM inspiration on a Mercury to see if it ‘rocks.’ Well, it does, for sure.
An author of few and far in-between digital projects, the pixel master has kicked off the new year’s proceeds in style with a black Mercury Cougar XR-7. Appropriately dubbed ‘Black Panther’ and in no connection to Wakanda, this classic pony/muscle car restomod was “inspired by a Japanese Build (as) the perfect example of a stanced muscle car.” And it may bring “pure pleasure,” indeed, though only to folks who might accept their pristine muscle car is ready to sport a host of JDM tuning ideas.
Among them, we can easily notice the dual-tone chrome-black deep-dish aftermarket wheels that bode extremely well with the dual side-rear exhaust setup or the widebody aerodynamic treatment with extreme fenders and a nice front piece that is securely hooked so as not to fly off into the sunset during the first burnout. Plus, there is also a stunning all-burgundy treatment bestowed upon the interior, complete with a hint of woodgrain, of course.
Alas, maybe that is not your virtual cup of Americana tea. No worries, as the CGI expert also has a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am ‘GTA’ dubbed ‘The Forgotten,’ which has its “iconic late 1980s muscle” fashionably brought to life by giving it “more muscles.” Oh, but they are also of the slammed widebody variety, right?
Naturally, all American muscle car fans want to remember are the original and second-generation models, which lived a proud pony lifestyle alongside the Ford Mustang. Interestingly, the pricier Mercury Cougar sold extremely well, even though its Cougar XR-7 could even reach as high as the MSRP of a base Ford Thunderbird, at the time. And, of course, that is the iconic Cougar everyone remembers and prizes the most.
And that is a feeling that is valid both in the real world and across the dreamy realm of digital car content creators. But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example. So, here is Pedro, the Brazil-based virtual artist better known professionally as amzing_dsn on social media, who has decided to use JDM inspiration on a Mercury to see if it ‘rocks.’ Well, it does, for sure.
An author of few and far in-between digital projects, the pixel master has kicked off the new year’s proceeds in style with a black Mercury Cougar XR-7. Appropriately dubbed ‘Black Panther’ and in no connection to Wakanda, this classic pony/muscle car restomod was “inspired by a Japanese Build (as) the perfect example of a stanced muscle car.” And it may bring “pure pleasure,” indeed, though only to folks who might accept their pristine muscle car is ready to sport a host of JDM tuning ideas.
Among them, we can easily notice the dual-tone chrome-black deep-dish aftermarket wheels that bode extremely well with the dual side-rear exhaust setup or the widebody aerodynamic treatment with extreme fenders and a nice front piece that is securely hooked so as not to fly off into the sunset during the first burnout. Plus, there is also a stunning all-burgundy treatment bestowed upon the interior, complete with a hint of woodgrain, of course.
Alas, maybe that is not your virtual cup of Americana tea. No worries, as the CGI expert also has a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am ‘GTA’ dubbed ‘The Forgotten,’ which has its “iconic late 1980s muscle” fashionably brought to life by giving it “more muscles.” Oh, but they are also of the slammed widebody variety, right?