Porsche 90X(treme) Meets BMW DEE Crossover SUV in Lighthearted CGI Sketches

BMW, recently, has become the epitome of outrageous designs – if you are to believe its diehard fans. Porsche, on the other hand, is more traditional than ever.
The Bavarian automaker is perhaps going through a phase. Maybe, sick and tired of seeing its Audi and Mercedes-Benz peers remain thick pillars of the classic German style of design, they decided to let their designers run loose and introduce in series production every wacky idea they came up with.
As such, perhaps this is how we ended up with potentially Minecraft-inspired angular compact sports cars like the latest 453-hp BMW M2 coupe. Or with the ‘fugly’ BMW iX all-electric flagship CUV. Oh, and not to mention the double-coffin grille of the BMW 4 Series, M3, and M4. Or the new split headlight style of the BMW 7 Series, i7, or X7 LCI flagships.
Some would say it’s a disparate view of the Bavarian automotive lifestyle, others that at least try to innovate as often as possible. But one thing is for certain, even when they play the minimalist card, there’s anger and discontent directed at their creations. Just look at one of the biggest premieres at CES 2023, the BMW i Vision Dee, and try to say anything good about the lack of any signature BMW distinguishing features!
As for Porsche, well, that is a pillar of the classic, German sports car community. And they have numerous examples to attest to that – including the ones we might feel are the most innovative. Such as the 911 GTS-inspired, limited-edition (2,500 units) Porsche 911 Dakar that was launched late last year at the ubiquitous Los Angeles Auto Show.
While it is, indeed, a (mild) dune-bashing and rock-crawling 992-series coupe unlike any other, its roots can be traced right down to Porsche rally history. So, it is actually a major tribute to the glorious past, not something that’s futuristic and novel. But, as they say, Porsche keeps racking up profits, so they must be doing something right, don’t they?
Luckily, there is such a thing as a parallel universe where virtual automotive artists dwell around and are free to produce any unhinged idea. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a nice, lighthearted example, or two. Both stem from the same source, by the way. That would be Travis Yang, an Art Center Design student better known as trav1s_yang on social media, who has come up with a wacky reinterpretation of CUVs, or two.
The first time we met this pixel master, he introduced us to the CGI Rolls-Royce Britannia concept of an ultra-luxury land yacht pickup truck. Now he strikes a bit closer to OEM heart, together with a “BMW CUV inspired by the design language of Dee,” as well as the Porsche 90X, where the ‘X’ stands for extreme, of course. So, which one is your favorite, and why?
