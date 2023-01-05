BMW Unveils ‘Ultimate Companion’ i Vision Dee at CES 2023 in Las Vegas

The Bavarian company says it will be there for you through both real and virtual worlds, and now we know (exactly) what the social media fuss was about that awkward ‘Dee’ rebranding.
Back in the middle of last December, it seemed like disaster struck for BMW’s social media channels. The German company got turned into the yellow-happy ‘DeeMW’ and it sure seemed like someone hacked them. Well, luckily for everyone, but especially the BMW techs, that was all just a ruse.
Instead, the automaker did that on purpose and to promote something new coming soon. And they continued the campaign, with a little help from yet another aging 1980s action star (no, not Arnold Schwarzenegger) and his car sidekick: David Hasselhoff and his mechanical friend KITT.
The mystery – at least about the setting – cleared up a bit, with BMW gearing up for a major Las Vegas reveal during the first important tech and automotive event of the year, CES 2023. Now it’s finally official what all the social media fuss was all about – complete with Mr. Olympia abandoning his Greek god attire for donning the threads of the future and meeting BMW’s i Vision Dee somewhere on a movie set.
The rest of the world is getting to know the “ultimate companion - through real and virtual worlds” at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, and BMW Group’s “vision of the future digital experience, both inside and outside the vehicle,” is yet another shocker. As such, if many recent models from the brand were scolded for over-the-top and disparate designs, this one is going to cause a big ruse for the apparent lack of most traditional brand identification features.
Frankly, from afar, BMW’s i Vision Dee could look like any other concept done by a one-hit-wonder startup that aimed for its five minutes of glory at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. However, let us also see what the Dee is going on with BMW’s prototype. We are dealing here with a “futuristic” mid-size sedan that utilizes a “new and pared-down” styling ethos. The moniker comes from ‘Digital Emotional Experience’ and the carmaker will seek to create a true bond between humans and machines going forward.
As such, BMW promises that it will try to innovate and revolutionize the way we interact with our cars by moving past the current level of voice control and driver assistance from the systems we are accustomed to right now. The glimpse also comes with a direct pledge, as the BMW Head-Up-Display is now spanning the entire width of the windscreen and this next-gen feature will be used in the Neue Klasse EV models from 2025 and beyond.
Additionally, the company’s color-changing tech previously showcased with the BMW iX Flow Featuring E Ink at CES 2022 was further refined for i Vision Dee – and, so, the concept’s white appearance can be changed up to 32 exterior shades!
