Digital 2024 Toyota GR Supra Feels Like a Facelift and Tuning Job, All at Once

Born at the end of the 1970s, the Toyota Supra has become ubiquitous with the JDM tuning style for many automotive fans. And a big and controversial subject, more recently.
The original A40/50 was more of a larger Toyota Celica liftback than anything else, while the second generation’s major redesign (A60) already started to carve a distinctive way forward, with a different fascia and the fashionable (at the time) pop-up headlights. Next, ever since the arrival of the (A70) third iteration in 1986, the Celica ties were severed and Supra went on its merry sports car way.
And so, this is how we arrive at the iconic A80 fourth generation, in 1993, which is the iteration that carved a big name for Toyota’s JDM tuning style prowess. Interestingly, the fifth-generation revival, which occurred in 2019, again chose a radical departure from the past, and now the J29/DB GR Supra is twinned with the BMW Z4 and is even manufactured at the Magna Steyr plant in Graz, Austria, alongside the Bavarian roadster.
Naturally, that sparked massive outrage among diehard A80 Supra fans. Luckily for everyone trying to have a normal life across the JDM-style sports car sector, the latter stopped running amok, crying their disdain when they found out that it was all hands on deck to resist the assault of the 2023 Nissan Z. Some probably thought that a few updates may also be needed, especially since the A91-MT trim which lends access to the manual transmission is way more expensive ($58,845) than a $39,990 Z, which offers that choice at the same MSRP as the entry-level version with the nine-speed auto.
Anyway, some of them probably also felt the urge to take matters into their own hands – or rather at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here with the dreamy realm of digital car content creators. And a good case in point could be made courtesy of Evrim Ozgun, a Turkish virtual automotive designer, who has recently decided to CGI-tap into the unlimited potential of refreshing and tuning a Euro-JDM design, and while all is done exactly at the same time.
As such, after equally cool stuff like a tuned Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that opposed a modded Dodge Challenger SRT Challenger, an iconic R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R coming back to life for the 2024MY, or a next-gen 2024 Chevy Camaro ZL1, now it is time to meet the subtly facelifted, thoroughly slammed, and sculpted widebody-ed Toyota GR Supra. Even better, the hypothetical Euro-Japanese coupe is featured both in a clean CGI studio environment, as well as against a couple of ‘real-world’ backdrops, and also comes complete with a subtle gray shade or a ritzier maroon color.
And so, this is how we arrive at the iconic A80 fourth generation, in 1993, which is the iteration that carved a big name for Toyota’s JDM tuning style prowess. Interestingly, the fifth-generation revival, which occurred in 2019, again chose a radical departure from the past, and now the J29/DB GR Supra is twinned with the BMW Z4 and is even manufactured at the Magna Steyr plant in Graz, Austria, alongside the Bavarian roadster.
Naturally, that sparked massive outrage among diehard A80 Supra fans. Luckily for everyone trying to have a normal life across the JDM-style sports car sector, the latter stopped running amok, crying their disdain when they found out that it was all hands on deck to resist the assault of the 2023 Nissan Z. Some probably thought that a few updates may also be needed, especially since the A91-MT trim which lends access to the manual transmission is way more expensive ($58,845) than a $39,990 Z, which offers that choice at the same MSRP as the entry-level version with the nine-speed auto.
Anyway, some of them probably also felt the urge to take matters into their own hands – or rather at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here with the dreamy realm of digital car content creators. And a good case in point could be made courtesy of Evrim Ozgun, a Turkish virtual automotive designer, who has recently decided to CGI-tap into the unlimited potential of refreshing and tuning a Euro-JDM design, and while all is done exactly at the same time.
As such, after equally cool stuff like a tuned Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that opposed a modded Dodge Challenger SRT Challenger, an iconic R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R coming back to life for the 2024MY, or a next-gen 2024 Chevy Camaro ZL1, now it is time to meet the subtly facelifted, thoroughly slammed, and sculpted widebody-ed Toyota GR Supra. Even better, the hypothetical Euro-Japanese coupe is featured both in a clean CGI studio environment, as well as against a couple of ‘real-world’ backdrops, and also comes complete with a subtle gray shade or a ritzier maroon color.