Toyota GR Supra Gets Fattened Up for Winter, Widebody Kit Looks Sick

It may look like an evolution of its iconic predecessor, but the new-gen Toyota Supra is nothing more than a rebodied BMW Z4. This has made it less popular with purists, but even so, its coolness is hard to deny.
Ever since production started almost four years ago (time does fly, doesn’t it?), the fifth-gen Toyota GR Supra has become a favorite among tuning companies, as most of them have all sorts of upgrades on their shelves for the sports coupe.
Be it new wheels, additional power squeezed out of its engines, or all sorts of crazy body kits, name it, and chances are that someone has thought about it, and has it on their shelves. As for one of the latest tuned examples that we came across, it has a few exterior touches that make it look even more special, and it surfaced online via Wheels Boutique on Instagram.
Contrary to what some may think when looking at the bolt-on fender flares, these were not signed by Liberty Walk. The wide body kit bears the signature of Street Hunter Designs, and has made it fatter at both ends. The side skirts are beefier, and it has a bigger spoiler with side blades attached to the front bumper. The diffuser is part of the novelties at the rear, together with that oversized wing mounted on the trunk lid which, surprisingly, doesn’t look half bad.
It appears that this new-gen Supra has fewer inches between its body and the road. This modification, together with the new wheels and tires, should help it corner better than the stock example. The alloys came from – you guessed it – Wheels Boutique, and they have a shiny look, and wide lips. Dubbed the S3-X3, the set was wrapped in R888R tires from Toyo, and, together with the privacy windows, and a few other bits and bobs, rounds off the makeover of the car.
Toyota is offering the GR Supra in three different configurations stateside. The range kicks off with the 2.0 model, which uses a 2.0-liter four-pot rated at 255 hp (259 ps / 190 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. It does 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 5.0 seconds, and tops out at 155 mph (250 kph). Pricing for this variant starts at $43,540, before destination and dealer fees.
The 3.0 and 3.0 premium models use a 3.0-liter inline-six with identical output and thrust. The engine pumps out 382 hp (387 ps / 285 kW) and 368 lb-ft (499 Nm) of torque, for 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.9 seconds, and a top speed identical to the base spec. For the Supra 3.0, you are looking at a minimum of $52,500, and the 3.0 Premium has an MSRP of $55,650.
