2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Now Arriving on U.S. Dealer Lots, Costs $52,500

It's also worth mentioning that $39,990 sans destination charge is the starting price of the V6-engined rival from Japan, which features an evolution of the FM platform used by the Nissan 370Z and 350Z before it. Just like Toyota, the peeps at Nissan are much obliged to give the customer an automatic gearbox at no additional cost. As opposed to the ZF 8HP in the ’Yota, the Z uses a JATCO-supplied tranny based on the Mercedes 9G-Tronic.The row-your-own tranny is available on the GR Supra 3.0 trim levels, the 3.0 Premium, and the A91-MT Edition which is limited to 500 examples in the United States. The latter is offered in two exclusive colors, namely Burnout and CU Later Gray. Both are combined with limited-edition hazelnut leather. Toyota further waxes lyrical about refined handling across all configurations, including the auto-only 2.0 that nobody really fancies.Toyota is referring to the Anti-Roll Program that works together with Vehicle Stability Control to counter snap oversteer. 3.0 grades and up boast Adaptive Variable Suspension, which employs a few sensors and solenoid valves to finely control the damping force of the shock absorbers. Revised shocks are used on 3.0 grades and up, and Toyota has also updated the mechanical components and operating parameters of the steering system.Another very good reason for taking the 3.0 over the 2.0 is the standard active rear sport differential, which makes a world of difference in the corners. To whom it may concern, the 2.0 retails at a whopping $43,540.