Unimpressive Volkswagen of America 2022 Sales Numbers Released

The numbers are in from Volkswagen of America (VWoA) on sales figures for 2022 and they leave much to be desired when compared to 2021 numbers. The company cites "industry-wide supply chain disruptions affect the ability to fully serve high market demand."
The Herndon, Virginia-Based subsidiary of Volkswagen AG reported 2022 sales of 301,069 vehicles for the twelve-month period. The figure is a massive 19.7% decrease from 2021.
Sales of VWoA five SUV models made up 83% of total sales led by the Tiguan LWB with sales of 88,577, though that figure is 19.3% below 2021 sales. The second most popular SUV was the Taos ringing up 59,103 in sales, up 88.6%. Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport sales were 53,545 and 28,480 respectively with a combined average decline of 30%.
The all-electric ID.4 numbers increased 22.5% from 16,742 vehicles in 2021 to 20,511 in 2022 and represented 6.8% of total sales.
Despite selling four SUVs to every one-passenger car, the 250,216 SUV sales total was off by 9%.
Passenger car sales were, at best dismal for VWoA ringing up just 48,425 vehicles sold over the twelve-month period, led by the ultra-popular Jetta in VW lingo. The Jetta accounted for almost 80% of passenger car sales in 2021, however, the most worrisome stat for VWoA will be the 38.3% decline from 2021. Sales in 2021 totaled 61,967 versus just 38,260 in 2022. That is a troubling number for a company's most popular passenger vehicle in any regard.
The Arteon, Golf GTI, and Golf R are the other vehicle offerings in the VWoA lineup, but sold just over 10,000 vehicles in 2022.
The dismal results for 2022 fully explain why the company was reluctant to provide a forecast for U.S. sales earlier in the year. However, they also may be transitory as the automaker forges on into the all-electric age.
The automaker has high hopes for the ID.4 manufactured at its sprawling state-of-the-art factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Introduced in 2021, the ID.4 does have some upgrades for 2023 that should result in better sales figures.
For example, a smaller battery pack in the standard offering equates to a lower price point, and increased fast charging capabilities from 135kW to 170kW should garner some consumer attention. In addition, exterior and interior color options have been expanded, with all of the exterior options from 2021 no longer available. An updated navigation system offering route planning and charging stops is also available, in addition to an active parking assist system with a memory feature.
There will be a total of eight ID.4 variants available with only the Standard and ID.4 S coming with the smaller pack. The ID.4 Pro Trim lineup is comprised of six options: Pro, AWD Pro, Pro S, AWD Pro S, Pro S Plus, and AWD Pro S Plus.
Sales of VWoA five SUV models made up 83% of total sales led by the Tiguan LWB with sales of 88,577, though that figure is 19.3% below 2021 sales. The second most popular SUV was the Taos ringing up 59,103 in sales, up 88.6%. Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport sales were 53,545 and 28,480 respectively with a combined average decline of 30%.
The all-electric ID.4 numbers increased 22.5% from 16,742 vehicles in 2021 to 20,511 in 2022 and represented 6.8% of total sales.
Despite selling four SUVs to every one-passenger car, the 250,216 SUV sales total was off by 9%.
Passenger car sales were, at best dismal for VWoA ringing up just 48,425 vehicles sold over the twelve-month period, led by the ultra-popular Jetta in VW lingo. The Jetta accounted for almost 80% of passenger car sales in 2021, however, the most worrisome stat for VWoA will be the 38.3% decline from 2021. Sales in 2021 totaled 61,967 versus just 38,260 in 2022. That is a troubling number for a company's most popular passenger vehicle in any regard.
The Arteon, Golf GTI, and Golf R are the other vehicle offerings in the VWoA lineup, but sold just over 10,000 vehicles in 2022.
The dismal results for 2022 fully explain why the company was reluctant to provide a forecast for U.S. sales earlier in the year. However, they also may be transitory as the automaker forges on into the all-electric age.
The automaker has high hopes for the ID.4 manufactured at its sprawling state-of-the-art factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Introduced in 2021, the ID.4 does have some upgrades for 2023 that should result in better sales figures.
For example, a smaller battery pack in the standard offering equates to a lower price point, and increased fast charging capabilities from 135kW to 170kW should garner some consumer attention. In addition, exterior and interior color options have been expanded, with all of the exterior options from 2021 no longer available. An updated navigation system offering route planning and charging stops is also available, in addition to an active parking assist system with a memory feature.
There will be a total of eight ID.4 variants available with only the Standard and ID.4 S coming with the smaller pack. The ID.4 Pro Trim lineup is comprised of six options: Pro, AWD Pro, Pro S, AWD Pro S, Pro S Plus, and AWD Pro S Plus.