Virtually Blown Ford Falcon XB Resto Would Make Both Mopar and Mad Max Fans Happy

The Blue Oval company might have loved birds of prey so much that its corner-office head honchos allowed the use of the Falcon nameplate for several global models, over the years.
The Ford Falcon for North America was a compact-class model line manufactured by the Detroit automaker during the 1960 through 1970 model years. Preceded solely by the Rambler American, this was the first compact car introduced in the United States by any of the Big Three manufacturers, developed as a smaller Ford Galaxie. Oh, there was also a Falcon van part of the first-gen E-Series in the 1960s, by the way.
Remaining in the Americas region, the 1962 to 1991 Ford Falcon was a compact (later executive) car (produced in a four-door, two-door Ute, and five-door station wagon body styles) created by Ford Argentina. It developed an (in)famous cult following, as the robust models were popular not only with yellow taxicab companies or the white-and-blue police forces but also with the paramilitary and the secret military ‘junta’ police.
Moving to the land Down Under, the Australian version of the Ford Falcon was a full-size car that was produced from 1960 to 2016 over no less than seven generations. Initially heavily influenced by the America Falcon, the Australian series took to its roads starting in 1972. This is also when the third generation was introduced, complete with the XA, XB, and XC designations. Naturally, there is one that is chief among them.
And that would be the XB Falcon made notorious worldwide thanks to George Miller’s dystopian future in which “Mad” Max Rockatansky (Mel Gibson) lived and used a custom matte and glossy black Pursuit Special Falcon XB, aka the “Last of the V8 Interceptors.” That is not technically correct, since all Interceptors were four-door sedans, and none was an XB hardtop like Max’s, though.
Anyway, that does not make it any more legendary – both in the real world as well as across the dreamy realm of virtual automotive artists. Over there, we find Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the digital car content creator better known as adry53customs on social media, who is sharing a second look at another of his CGI projects for HotCars – a “blown Ford Falcon XB GT restomod.”
While the initial POV featured the virtual project on the move, the quality of these Instagram videos (the footage is embedded second below) is never on par with our contemporary expectations. Luckily, the same cannot be said about the stills, which on this occasion easily capture the essence of this project. And it is one for the ages – or at least fit to make both Plum Crazy Mopar aficionados and Mad Max fans more than happy (yours truly is also included)!
