Build Your Perfect Corvette E-Ray With Chevy's Online Configurator

Shortly after the unveiling of the first-ever Corvette E-Ray, Chevrolet has also introduced the online configurator, which lets you spec that perfect copy before ordering it.
Like every other ‘Vette, the E-Ray is available in the coupe and convertible body styles, and this is the first choice you have to make when using the online tool. Subsequently, you will have to decide what color works best for it, and ours features the Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat, with a full carbon fiber top.
More of the lightweight material can be found on it, on the wheels, which were made of it, and sport visible weaves. These spin around the Edge Red brake calipers on our build. A host of exterior accessories will make your Corvette E-Ray look slightly sportier, from the carbon-finished apron, rear spoiler, side mirrors, and engine cover cross brace, to the black exhaust tips, and a couple of looks for the logos. This is where you can also select full-length racing stripes, and in this case, they have a carbon design.
Moving over to the interior, you can spec yours with various upholstery options, and different trim. We gave ours the Jet Black leather with red stitching, sprinkling everything with the Carbon Fiber Trim Package Level 2, and red seatbelts. Those speccing their ideal ‘Vette using the configurator can make theirs look quite different than ours, with various other options for the exterior and cabin. That said, what colors and wheels do you think work best for the electrified Corvette? Show us your build in the comments area down below.
Before rounding it off, we will remind you that the E-Ray isn’t only the first ever hybrid version of the Corvette, but it is also the fastest. From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it is hypercar fast, as it needs just 2.5 seconds. The quarter mile is dealt with in 10.5 seconds, with a 130 mph (209 kph) exit speed, the official spec sheet reveals. Powering it is the base model’s 6.2-liter V8 engine, which is rated at an identical 495 hp (502 ps/369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque, hooked up to an eight-speed DCT, and RWD. An electric motor drives the front wheels, and generates 160 hp (162 ps/119 kW) and 125 lb-ft (170 Nm), lifting the combined output to 655 hp (664 ps/489 kW).
The dry weight of an E-Ray is 3,774 lbs (1,712 kg) for the coupe, with the open-top variant adding another 82 lbs (37 kg). This makes it 340 and 408 lbs (154-185 kg) heavier than the Z06 and Stingray respectively. Thanks to the small 1.9 kWh battery, it can drive on zero emissions over short distances, though due to the tiny capacity, that range is probably a couple of miles.
More of the lightweight material can be found on it, on the wheels, which were made of it, and sport visible weaves. These spin around the Edge Red brake calipers on our build. A host of exterior accessories will make your Corvette E-Ray look slightly sportier, from the carbon-finished apron, rear spoiler, side mirrors, and engine cover cross brace, to the black exhaust tips, and a couple of looks for the logos. This is where you can also select full-length racing stripes, and in this case, they have a carbon design.
Moving over to the interior, you can spec yours with various upholstery options, and different trim. We gave ours the Jet Black leather with red stitching, sprinkling everything with the Carbon Fiber Trim Package Level 2, and red seatbelts. Those speccing their ideal ‘Vette using the configurator can make theirs look quite different than ours, with various other options for the exterior and cabin. That said, what colors and wheels do you think work best for the electrified Corvette? Show us your build in the comments area down below.
Before rounding it off, we will remind you that the E-Ray isn’t only the first ever hybrid version of the Corvette, but it is also the fastest. From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it is hypercar fast, as it needs just 2.5 seconds. The quarter mile is dealt with in 10.5 seconds, with a 130 mph (209 kph) exit speed, the official spec sheet reveals. Powering it is the base model’s 6.2-liter V8 engine, which is rated at an identical 495 hp (502 ps/369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque, hooked up to an eight-speed DCT, and RWD. An electric motor drives the front wheels, and generates 160 hp (162 ps/119 kW) and 125 lb-ft (170 Nm), lifting the combined output to 655 hp (664 ps/489 kW).
The dry weight of an E-Ray is 3,774 lbs (1,712 kg) for the coupe, with the open-top variant adding another 82 lbs (37 kg). This makes it 340 and 408 lbs (154-185 kg) heavier than the Z06 and Stingray respectively. Thanks to the small 1.9 kWh battery, it can drive on zero emissions over short distances, though due to the tiny capacity, that range is probably a couple of miles.