Virtual Citroen GT Concept Rivals the OEM Work Done for Peugeot’s Inception

I was quite disappointed with this year’s CES event – at least as far as its novel automotive traits are concerned. Luckily, there were a couple of introductions that still lifted my spirit.
One would be the ‘fashionably late’ Ram 1500 Revolution BEV full-size EV pickup truck concept. After all, it might just represent a challenge not just for the established roster (Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevy Silverado EV, and GMC Sierra EV) but also for the ‘new kids on the block’ – aka the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and especially the eternally late Tesla Cybertruck.
The other came – quite unexpectedly – from France, in the form of a Peugeot Inception Concept that has nothing to do with Christopher Nolan (probably) but, rather, with the world of imagination. Stellantis clearly allowed its designers to freely express their thoughts, resulting in a fancy prototype that also rides on the STLA Large platform for EVs but opposes its 671 hp and 100 kWh battery with an edgy exterior design and a sensible interior arrangement.
That was quite refreshing, frankly. But here is the catch – this was the result of countless designers bringing their input and a myriad of other variants that fell on the cutting floor. Instead, the dreamy realm of digital car content creators usually relies on just one mind and a couple of hands equipped with CGI brushes to do all the magical things. And, just sometimes, the resulting creations can easily stand beside OEM projects without any shame or remorse.
In my opinion, such is the case here with Keyu Deng, the Transportation Design student better known as keyu.deng on social media, who has wrapped up his latest virtual project - a Citroen GT concept, in a matter of months. His work in progress started back in early November last year, and now it’s finished and looks exactly unlike any other traditional four-door sedan.
Instead, the lines mix a bunch of car segments into something that does not result in a blurry mess. So, we can easily see an extremely long hood akin to any other two-door grand tourer out there. But as far as I can tell there are four doors on this concept, as well as a widebody treatment with the cockpit tucked in the middle, plus a liftback-style rear end.
Naturally, this idea quickly caught the attention of the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media), who tipped us off with his stunning creation. Frankly, I found myself getting back to it every now and then, just like it happened with this Genesis G100 concept I saw not long ago and cannot get enough of it ever since. As such, here I am sharing it (at least) one more time, and embedded second below.
