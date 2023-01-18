Okay, Who Let Their Unicorn Out To Puke on This V6-Powered Dodge Charger?

We know what you are probably thinking, that cars cannot get more outrageous than this Dodge Charger, and who are we to say otherwise? However, before giving it a lot of hate, you should know that it lives in one special land: Fantasy Land.
Sketched out by 412donklife, it was shared on social media one day ago, and it kind of sends brash donk vibes, if donks were modern-day Chargers. To those of you who still don’t know what a donk is, that term applies to the 1971 to 1976 Chevrolet Impala and Caprice, with or without the controversial mods.
The most eye-catching feature of this Dodge Charger is that one-of-a-kind CGI wrap. It came to life in the digital realm, just like the rest of the muscly sedan, and it covers all body panels, from bumper to bumper. The unicorn puke-like finish is joined by a set of oversized alloys. They have a golden look, multi-spoke pattern, and Forgiato center caps. Measuring 32 inches in diameter, the wheels were wrapped in ultra-thin rubber, and they did require some chopping in order to fit under the arches.
As every petrolhead and their dog knows, fitting huge wheels to any car will ruin the whole driving experience by making it too firm for its own good. Also, the turning radius would be on the ridiculous side too, and still, there are some car ‘lovers’ who still go for this look in real life. Their tuned rides turn heads wherever they go, although not for the right reasons most of the time, and they couldn’t care less, hence the multitude of such builds that cruise the roads of our nation, and not only.
For a deeper effect, the Charger in question has smoked front and rear lighting units, and privacy windows all around, because the digital driver probably doesn’t want to be seen behind the wheel of this controversial ride, and neither do their passengers. Elsewhere, it is pretty much the usual four-door model, more or less, which is an aging product, as it has been around for well over a decade, albeit with a few upgrades over the years. It builds on the Chrysler LX platform, shared with the 300, Challenger, and the old W211 Mercedes E-Class, and it is offered with several powertrain options.
The least desirable engine is the Pentastar V6, and it is the one virtually powering the rendered copy. Other mills have two more cylinders, and sitting at the top of the 2022MY range, which is still listed on Dodge’s official website, is the Charger SRT Jailbreak. It uses the famous supercharged 6.2-liter V8, making 797 hp (808 ps/595 kW) and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque, and it can be ordered from $89,135.
