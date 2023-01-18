autoevolution
 
2023 RexRover expedition truck
The new adventure-ready truck from 27North might be tough as nails on the outside, but it’s incredibly luxurious on the inside. The 2023 RexRover combines off-road capabilities with the comfort and convenience of a five-star suite, allowing outdoor enthusiasts to explore the roads less traveled in style.

The 2023 RexRover Is an Overlanding Beast That Blends Rugged Durability With Luxury

Overlanding has grown in popularity in the past few years, and the phenomenon doesn’t show signs of slowing down. More and more people want to get away from the city and venture off the beaten path. But any off-road adventure starts with the right expedition vehicle.

The new RexRover is a great option for those who want to explore the great outdoors in ultimate comfort. This expedition truck comes from 27North, a company that specializes in building custom adventure vehicles. Over the years, the skilled team from 27North has converted numerous vans into beautiful mobile habitats with off-road capabilities. Not only that, but it also has designed an overland truck camper that we covered a while ago called 30A Ascender.

Now, the company is back with another truck, which shares some similarities with its predecessor. The RexRover is built on the Ford F-150 Super Cab, and it has a 3.5-liter V6 mated to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. The vehicle features a monolithic fiberglass shell, and it weighs only 7,500 lbs (~3,400 kgs), so it’s lighter than an average Class B RV. But unlike a motorhome, this expedition truck can tackle any terrain and overcome any challenge Mother Nature has to throw at it.

The RexRover has a rugged, durable exterior equipped with a 10-ft (3-meter) electric awning, all-terrain tires, and a ladder that allows people to access the roof. It has several compartments that can be used for camping gear, tools, and other necessities. It also features a double LED light bar that increases visibility, enabling travelers to go even deeper into the outdoors. They also have the option to add exterior speakers if they want to turn their truck into a boom box.

The company does mention that the awning, lights, windows, and other accessories are integrated into the shell. This means that you don’t get any leaks, and the windows don’t get scratched by branches that easily. The interior of the truck is all aluminum and fiberglass. Even the cabinetry is made from extruded aluminum.

Although the RexRover doesn’t look that spacious, it can accommodate up to five people. And if that’s not enough, you can always take a trailer with you since the vehicle can tow behind it 5,000 lbs (2,266 kg). But couples and small families will probably have plenty of wiggle room inside the RexRover. The truck features a stunning interior stacked with amenities. People can find a large bedroom and a convertible dinette. Plus, they have a well-equipped kitchen, a wet bath, and tons of storage.

The bedroom is positioned at the front. It sits above the cab and has space for a king-size bed, allowing travelers to sleep comfortably. You’ll notice that this area includes a smart TV and a big skylight above the bed that lets natural light come inside. From the bedroom, you can see both the kitchen and the dinette.

The kitchen has everything you could possibly need. It has upgraded stainless steel appliances, including a two-burner induction cooktop, a large sink, a fridge, and a microwave. There are also generous Corinth countertops and a slide-out counter extension, so people have all the space they need to prepare delicious meals. It even has a coffee machine and a washing machine. Of course, it has numerous cabinets as well that offer plenty of storage.

At the rear is the dinette, which has comfortable seats and a large table that drops down to make a queen-size bed. It’s a versatile area that can always be converted into an extra bedroom whenever needed. Elsewhere, you’ll notice several cabinets that can be used to store away essential items.

Last but not least, the vehicle has a wet bath that comes complete with a shower, a small sink, and a cassette toilet that can be moved outside whenever you want to enjoy some extra space. The bathroom has some cabinets for storage as well.

When it’s warm outside, people can enjoy a nature shower, too, since the RexRover has a heated auxiliary outdoor washdown. It’s also worth noting that the truck can carry a 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater tank and a 40-gallon (151-liter) greywater one. Other features included in this overlanding beast are a thermostat-controlled heater and a smoke detector. Up on the roof, it comes with two 600-watt solar panels that enable adventure seekers to stay off the grid for an extended period.

For all of this, the 2023 RexRover is priced at $350,000. So you have to dig deep down in your pocket if you want a fully loaded rig that can take you anywhere your heart desires.

