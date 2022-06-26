This 1966 VW Splitty Is a Tough Man Cave With a Wood-Burning Stove Installed Inside

It may have a venerable age of 56 years and a girl’s name, but this 1966 VW Splitty is a rougher, more reliable camper than you think. Christened Cecil, the VW bus makes for a true overland vehicle that can handle New Mexico's rocky trails with the utmost resilience.
Cecil belongs to Peter Vollers of Vollers Law, who is also the founder of Vermont Overland, a company that promotes gravel bicycle events. Peter is now practicing law entirely remotely and is enjoying a free, adventurous lifestyle onboard his 1966 VW camper.
While it may not look like much at first glance, the adorable velvet green bus is the most comfortable vehicle to travel in, at least according to Vollers, who turned it into a perfectly cozy house on wheels. In fact, even though he also owns a Vanagon with his wife, that so-called “couple’s vehicle” has got nothing on Cecil.
But the 1966 camper is not just a comfy man cave but also a beast on and off the road, with its owner using it constantly for overlanding. And we’re not just talking light forest roads here, but rugged, rocky trails that it has no problem conquering, getting impressive traction. Cecil’s ability to handle such difficult terrains comes from its almost one-ton in strength portal axle and the torsion beam suspension that provide good articulation.
The split-window VW has Wolfgang International safari windows installed, to ensure better ventilation throughout the vehicle, as the standard side windows are simply not enough to cope with high summer temperatures.
Comfort-wise, Cecil comes with a very comfortable pull-out bed, has plenty of storage space, and even a small pantry.
The greatest addition to this 1966 VW bus is the Winnerwell wood-burning stove that Vollers installed inside, which he uses for both cooking his meals and to provide him with heat when it gets chilly outside. The guy has a wood supply stored in the camper at all times, which he buys on Amazon.
You can take a tour of the adorable Cecil VW camper in the video below, which was published by Mike Ladden on his Drive the Globe YouTube channel. And while you’re at it, you might want to check out Ladden's military truck overlander, too. I promise you won’t get bored.
