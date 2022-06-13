Winnebago Packs Big RV Living Into a Small Camper Van With Pop-Up Roof

Sometimes good things come in small packages, and that’s the case with RVs as well. This Class B motorhome is Winnebago’s smallest RV, but don’t let the appearances fool you. The new Solis with pop-up roof is packed with amenities and can comfortably sleep up to four travelers.
For 2022, Winnebago is presenting a new Solis camper van that has everything you need to get a good taste of that van life, including a pop-top sleeping above and a murphy bed, a wet bath, and a kitchenette.
Built on the Ram Promaster chassis, the RV is powered by a 280-hp 3.6-liter V6 gas engine with 9-speed automatic transmission. There are two floor plans available, but we’re going to focus on the 59P model.
It measures 19.9 ft (6 meters) in length, and it’s 6.9-ft (2.1-meter) wide. It’s not a lot, but keep in mind this is a compact Class B motorhome. Still, the interior is packed with features. Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews got the chance to check it out and see what it has to offer.
Once you open the sliding door, you’re going to notice the ladder that leads to the pop-up tent, which can comfortably sleep two adults. Put the ladder away, and you can use the area as a workspace since there are two seats and a removable table.
A few steps ahead is the kitchenette, which includes a mini-fridge, a pull-out countertop extension, a two-burner range top with a glass cover, a sink, and a spice rack. It also has some generous cupboards where you can store your cookware.
On the opposite side, you get a full wet bath separated from the rest of the motorhome via a bi-fold door. Inside, there’s a flexible showerhead, a mirror, and a swiveling cassette toilet.
At the rear is the bedroom, which comes with a murphy bed that can be folded away when not used. The bedroom can be turned into a relaxation area since it also features a movable table. Underneath, you also get some nice storage space.
For all this, the 2022 Winnebago Solis 59P starts at $128,311 MSRP. Check out the video down below for a thorough walkthrough.
