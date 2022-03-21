Peek Into Hymer's Most Expensive Stock RV, a $135K Whale Dubbed B-Class MasterLine

If the above portion of the text wasn't clear enough, today we'll be looking at a motorhome from German manufacturer Hymer, the B-Class MasterLine. Oh, and it does come in with a starting price of over 135,000 USD. To be exact, you'll be asked to drop at least 122,990 EUR, which equates to roughly 135,570 USD (at current exchange rates). But why? Time to find out.
Folks, if the name Hymer is new to you, all you need to know is that this crew has been in the RV industry since 1957. Sure, they're better known over in Europe, Africa, and Asia, but Hymers have also started to pop up in American dealerships. However, industry turmoil has ceased all Hymer USA operations; you can still get one shipped over from Europe.
As for the MasterLine, this machine is meant to showcase the absolute peak that this crew has to offer. So far, in all my writing about Hymer habitats, this is the most expensive and equipped unit. Overall, four floorplans are under this family, and all can fit up to five berths. However, two floorplans come in with a length of 7.89 m (25.9 ft) and the other two at 8.99 m (29.5 ft).
essential features that Hymer wants you to know about.
The base for the RV is Hymer's in-house Super Light Chassis (SLC). Sure, you've figured out that it's light, but this chassis integrates your RV's internal components into one neat package. All that's then protected by up to 34 mm (1.33 in) of insulation, heated tanks, and storage compartments. Did I mention that Mercedes-Benz is the power behind your movement?
Another benefit of this chassis is the garage found at the rear and under the bedroom. You can bring along a couple of bikes, some outdoor gear, and anything else you may need. Some tools for unforeseen repairs would be smart. The exterior is then covered with aluminum skin and more features than I can count. LED lighting, solar panels, side windows, mirrors, step ladder, AC unit, fans, you name it.
Ensuring you can whip up the three-course meals you have in mind, a fully equipped kitchen includes the space to store foodstuffs and prepare meals with ease, but the styling; that's just priceless. With a flush countertop, recessed LED lighting, sleek drawer design, and oversized appliances, I'm starting to understand why Hymer wants this much cash.
I'd like to point out that as you head to the rear of the RV, you'll also pass MasterLine's bathroom. You may enjoy the fact that Hymer splits the toilet and vanity from the shower. This means that one person can be cleaning up, while others can still use the rest of the facilities.
are rewarded with either a queen bed or two split singles that can be united with another removable piece in the middle. Plenty of storage for clothing can be found as wardrobes, overhead storage, and under your bed. I'm sure you noticed the other closets at the entrance of this area too. As for where the remaining guests will sleep, a double bed drops down above the dinette.
While you will find things like an entertainment center with a TV, sound system, USB ports, skylights, and even mosquito nets, Hymer also offers an equally impressive list of options to leave more money behind, so do bring that checkbook. Don't feel bad; you'll be building the mobile habitat of your dreams in the process.
At the end of the day, one question remains: If you have over 135,000 USD, would you go out and buy the B-Class MasterLine? Remember, you'll have to ship it across the Atlantic.
